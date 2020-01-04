'I got my chance tonight and I took it' - Irish teenager Adam Idah delighted with hat-trick on senior debut for Norwich in FA Cup

Ireland Under-21 starlet Adam Idah fired a stunning FA Cup hat-trick for Norwich against Preston, as he turned in a thrilling performance at Deepdale.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke described Idah as a 'natural goal-scorer' as he confirmed he was ready to hand the 18-year-old a start just a few days after he was given a Premier League debut with a late appearance against Crystal Palace last week.

Now Idah has lifted his profile to a new level with a memorable treble that included a clinical long-range shot that will be a contender for the best goal of FA Cup third-round weekend.

Adam Idah is arguably the most exciting of all out young strikers coming through. Serious talent.

Idah opened the scoring with a clinical finish after a burst of pace took behind the home side's defence and he notched his second with a stunning long-range effort that looped into the unguarded Preston goal after keeper Connor Ripley's clearance fell to the feet of the Irishman.

A 61st-minute penalty completed the hat-trick for Idah, as he announced his arrival at first-team level in the grand manner.

"It is a good day in the FA Cup and I'm delighted to get the goals," said Idah.

"I think all three assists were from Marco Stiepermann and we have been working on that in training. I have been working for the last six or seven months, I got my chance tonight and I took it.

Norwich City's Adam Idah scores his side's fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot, completing his hat-trick during the FA Cup third round match at Deepdale

"It's everything you want growing up as a young boy and to score in front of the away fans was great. I want to be a part of it (Norwich first team) but this is a team game and I have to do my best and keep working hard."

Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott made his senior Ireland debut in last November's international against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium and there will now be a clamour for Idah to get a call-up to Mick McCarthy's squad for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in March.

