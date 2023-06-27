‘I don’t want to get into politics’ – Robbie Keane responds to criticism at Maccabi Tel Aviv unveiling

Robbie Keane is confident that the lessons of his career have given him the experience to bring a winning mentality to his new role as manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Dubliner’s opening press conference on Tuesday afternoon covered a wide range of bases with the 42-year-old also addressing political criticism from Ireland as regards his decision to work in Israel.

"I don’t want to get into politics,” said Keane, with Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews leading the chorus of disapproval with a strong statement declaring Maccabi as an ‘apartheid’ club on account of Israel’s actions in Palestine.

"This is the last time I will say it. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game. I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question.”

It was the only uncomfortable moment for Keane in an hour-long unveiling that was largely taken up by a virtual address from the club’s Canadian owner, Mitchell Goldhar, who was grilled on a variety of topics.

Keane asserted that he had turned down other opportunities to take the leap into management before now but offered the view that his various stints as an assistant elsewhere and as a captain in his playing career will prepare him for the next step of his football life.

"I’m not frightened of a challenge,” said Keane, with reference to his stints in the USA and India.

"A lot of players that have played in England, they are frightened to try a different opportunity or a different culture but I’m certainly not. I am excited by this.

“I’ve been a leader for a long time at certain football clubs. As a captain, that takes huge responsibility. I’m not coming here as a novice, I’ve been coaching for a few years and know where I want to go.”

"I’m a coach that wants to win,” he continued, when pressed on his philosophy. “That’s the most important thing, I have my own philosophy, I don’t think I would be sitting here if I didn’t put across to the guys in terms of how I want to play.

"I want to play attractive football, something the fans can be very proud of, something that they want to come and watch. We want to dominate the ball as much as possible, but by being clever in the final third and making things happen a little quicker than usual rather than playing football for the sake of it."

Keane has been appointed with a view to bringing success to a club that has failed to win a title for three years – a major crisis by their standards.

He expects to be competitive straight away and Goldhar admitted that a ‘significant’ investment in the team that finished third last year had proved a disappointment although the Canadian was tetchy when the high level of managerial turnover was raised.

"I reject that narrative,” he said, when the 22 switches during his ownership was mentioned. “That is out of context. What you fail to mention is that plus or minus half of the coaches you are referring to left and some left because they were offered jobs that for whatever reason appealed to them. Some of them were bigger clubs or what have you and they were then replaced. But I don’t know where you are getting that number. Some were caretakers. You might be including the gardener.”

Goldhar was happy when speaking about the ‘extraordinary’ mentality of Keane and the new boss got on message by declaring that the aim would be to push for honours.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in that,” continued Ireland’s record goal-scorer, who said his staff picture would become clearer later in the week.

He listed Giovanni Trapattoni, Sam Allardyce, Mick McCarthy and Martin Jol as former managers that influenced him and also detailed long discussions he has enjoyed with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"I’m a winner, I want to win all the time. I want people around me that has the same mentality as me. I want them to play in a certain way and all pulling in the same direction. Everywhere I’ve been in my career, I’ve always gone for the reason to win and it’s no different here.

“Everyone is always going to have an opinion, that’s football, that’s why we love it. I’ve been in the game for a long time, at a high level for a long time, I’m used to criticism. Does it bother me? No. All I can do is the best I can do for the football club. It might take a little bit of time but I’m here to hit the ground running from day one.

“I strive for pressure. I’ve been used it to since I was younger. It doesn’t affect me. I’m a very secure person. I know what I need to do and I’m confident in myself and the team that will be around me. I look forward to it.”

Keane was asked about a difficult year from a personal perspective with the passing of his mother Anne last October and said she was always in his thoughts.

“She always pushed me to be the best and to be the person that I am and the leader that I am,” he said. "I am sure she will be looking down very happy.”