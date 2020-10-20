'I don't think you'll find better than Hope or Vera' - Rianna Jarrett pays tribute to Powell and Pauw as crunch Ukrainian tie looms

WHEN word filtered through this summer that Denise O’Sullivan was thinking of temporarily re-locating her career, the first number that pinged on her agent’s phone suggested Hope as an answer to her troubles.

Hope Powell, that is, the legendary former player and now manager of the ambitious seasiders, forging an ambitious path with club so similar to what the first black and female coach of an English national side did for country.

The conversation wasn’t a long one.

Rianna Jarrett likes to think her influence ensured that O’Sullivan didn’t need long to be convinced to swap North Carolina for South Sussex.

Along with O’Sullivan’s fellow Corkonian Megan Connolly, Wexford girl Jarrett’s instinctive response was that Brighton would be the perfect fit for the gifted midfielder.

And so it has proved.

While Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Everton was over-shadowed by a refereeing gaffe – Lucy Oliver, wife of you-know-who, dished out two yellow cards to a Brighton player but forgot to send her off – the performance continued the side’s heartening opening to the campaign.

They may have lost more games than they have won but they are likely to escape the relegation dog-fight; and their enterprising approach has already dealt Manchester City a bloodied nose, with O’Sullivan’s midfield promptings emerging as a crucial influence.

Not since four Irishmen almost won the FA Cup for Brighton in 1983 has such a green influence assembled on the south coast and, with Aaron Connolly tearing it up for Graham Potter’s men’s side too, there is a distinct Gaelic twang lilting upon the sea air.

“It’s fantastic,” enthuses Jarrett, who signed a short-term deal with the side last year, immediately impressing with a debut double in the Cup, before penning a one-year extension this summer.

“We've played alongside each other internationally for the last number of years. Myself and Denise actually played underage together. Funnily enough, the three of us are actually living together as well. It's always nice to have that familiar face around you.

“Denise has come into the Women's Super League and it hasn't fazed her whatsoever. Denise has always shown her quality, no matter where she's playing and she's shown that in her short spell that she's been in with Brighton as well.

“Obviously I have the luxury of seeing it day in, day out in training but others are now starting to see Denise on that world stage in the Super League and it's fantastic.”

Since her move to Brighton, Jarrett has demonstrated the sufficient mental and physical strength required to supplement the obvious technical gifts Powell spotted during Wexford Youths’ storming run to FAI Cup success less than a year ago.

And it is only slightly over a year since Jarrett’s international progression accelerated with a hugely pivotal forward role in the 3-2 victory for Vera Pauw’s side against Ukraine in Tallaght; repeating he feat this Friday would neatly cap a stunning year for a 26-year-old eager to make every moment count.

For Barrett, having two mentors like Powell and Pauw is hugely important; after overcoming a series of horrific knee injuries, this is her time to shine and she is revelling in the intensified direction.

“If you look at their playing and coaching CV's, in terms of the women's game I don't think you will find anyone better than Hope or Vera,” she avers.

“It's fantastic to see the two different coaching philosophies but in terms of learning from the two managers every day, it's definitely a learning curve and their knowledge of the game is second to none.

“I definitely feel that since Vera has come in in October and since I've gone to Brighton in January, my knowledge of the game and my overall game has improved.

“That is the important part as a player, that you're always learning and always improving because you're only as good as your next game.”

As they prepare to renew their rivalry with Ukraine, who can still pip them to a play-off spot by avenging their Dublin defeat this Friday, Barrett reflects on the match which featured her first international goal in what was truly a breakthrough performance.

“It was one of the best for me and as a country as a whole, that day was fantastic. We had a record attendance in Tallaght, we knew Ukraine were ranked higher than us and it was Vera's first game.

“New management, a new set-up so going into that game there was excitement from all angles. The performance we showed on the day put us in good stead in how we wanted to play going forward and put us in a great position in the group. “To get my first senior international goal is a day I will never forget and the fact we got the three points make it that little bit sweeter.

“It was great to get the assist for Katie McCabe’s first goal as it set the tone early on in the game and we built from there. We were disappointed that we went in at half-time level, as we thought we dominated the game.

“A few mistakes defensively let Ukraine back into the game but we came back out in the second-half like we did in the first and I think it ended up being an own goal that was the decisive goal. But I think we were good value for the three points.

“At international level, that top level, you're not going to get away with anything because we were 2-0 up and playing well. It was from two set pieces that they ended up scoring, one was on the second phase of a corner so that is definitely something we have to look at.

“It will be a tight game so we have to make sure we're structured defensively and focused from first whistle to the last.”

And Barrett is conscious that, after Stephen Kenny’s sides saw their Euro hopes dashed at the penultimate hurdle earlier this month, her team can go one better as Ireland aim for another play-off berth.

“We have always said that women's football is moving in the right direction. There is still a lot to do but as long as keep moving forward and seeing the progress, that is the important part.

“As a nation, we've seen the disappointment of the men's team in the playoffs and that still hurts me after watching that game.

“It was a fantastic performance by the men and they were just so unlucky, but for us we have put ourselves in a great position. We know there's a lot more to do. “Friday's game is massive, we know exactly what's at stake but if we can get the job done and get to that playoff, it's a major thing for the country and if we can, it will boost a lot of people in terms of what's going on at the minute.

“We know the task ahead. It will be a difficult, difficult game but one we're looking forward to.”

