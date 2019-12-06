'I don't see him as a natural goalscorer' - John Aldridge on where Aaron Connolly fits into the Ireland team

Aldridge watched Connolly turn in an impressive display for Brighton against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, before the Galway-born hit-man caught eye once more as the Seagulls pulled off a 2-1 win against Arsenal on Thursday night.

While former Ireland striker Aldridge is a big fan of Connolly's flegedlin talents, he suspects the 19-year-old may be better suited to a role either behind the main front man or in a wide position.

"Connolly was impressive at Anfield last weekend and he should be a massive asset to Ireland over the next decade and more, but maybe not as the lead striker," Aldridge told us, as he gave his verdict on the forward who made his senior Ireland debut in October.

"I don't see him as a natural goalscorer at this moment in his career. He is not one of those penalty box poachers like I was or Robbie Fowler and is more of player who will link the team and bring others into the game. He could develop that scoring touch as he matures, but that's what I see from him at this moment.

Troy Parrott among the goals against for Tottenham's under-18 team (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

"We are talking about a teenager here, so he has big parts of his game that will need to be developed, but what I see so far is a player who will give defenders trouble coming from wide areas or playing just behind the lead striker.

"He has pace, good movement, seems to read the game well and you could see that the Liverpool defence didn't enjoy their experience of playing against him last weekend.

"We have been crying out for a striker to carry the goal threat for Ireland for some time now and I know there was a lot of excitement around young Connolly when he made his breakthrough with a great performance against Tottenham a few weeks back and then got his Ireland call-up.

"All I would say at this point is we shouldn't be putting too much pressure on the lad by saying he is the next Robbie Keane or the answer to Ireland's scoring problems because these are early days in his career."

A frontline featuring Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott and Connolly could be the future for Ireland and Aldridge is excited by the optimism bubbling around the Ireland squad.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates following the penalty shootout. Photo: PA

"We have waited a good few years to get a few new faces coming into the Irish set-up and they seem to be arriving now," adds Aldridge.

"We have all heard a lot of good things about young Parrott at Spurs and I've seen young Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher and he is highly rated by all at the club.

"I know the Liverpool coaching staff have high hopes for Kelleher and he will get another chance to shine in what will be a very young team playing in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa later this month. Any first team experience in this Liverpool team has to be good for him and he will learn from the winners he has around him.

"It's all positive for Ireland moving forward and it would be great to see some of these young lads pushing on in the next few months and giving Mick McCarthy something to think about ahead of the Euro 2020 play-offs in March."

Online Editors