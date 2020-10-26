| 8°C Dublin

'I don't have medals hanging around my neck, but I feel proud'

 

Dean Kiely attempts to block Aston Villa’s Darius Vassell during a 2001 Premiership clash at Villa Park. ALLSPORT

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Anyone who has seen 'Taxi Driver' knows that when someone shaves their head, they mean business. And not always in a good way.

When Dean Kiely stepped up to the plate of Premier League football in 2000, he wanted to make a statement, about where he had been, and where he wanted to go. Having learned his trade at the lower levels, playing regularly in places like Stockport, Grimsby and Crewe, he was determined to make his chance in the top division count.

"The minute Charlton got promoted to the Premier League I went off to Vegas, me and my wife got married. But I shaved my hair as well," says former Ireland international Kiely, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday.