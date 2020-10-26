'I don't have medals hanging around my neck, but I feel proud'

Anyone who has seen 'Taxi Driver' knows that when someone shaves their head, they mean business. And not always in a good way.

When Dean Kiely stepped up to the plate of Premier League football in 2000, he wanted to make a statement, about where he had been, and where he wanted to go. Having learned his trade at the lower levels, playing regularly in places like Stockport, Grimsby and Crewe, he was determined to make his chance in the top division count.

"The minute Charlton got promoted to the Premier League I went off to Vegas, me and my wife got married. But I shaved my hair as well," says former Ireland international Kiely, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

"I came home after we got promoted, got my hair shaved and said to my wife, I am in the Premier League, I am hitting a goal that's a long-term goal and I want to stay there. It had taken me a while to get there but once I was there I wanted longevity."

Hence the Travis Bickle-like assault on his hair. "No one else knew I was doing it, my mindset was to show my intentions that this was it, I wanted to be no-nonsense, crack on, get training and working," he says.

Now working in the Premier League, as goalkeeping coach with Crystal Palace, Kiely has a track record in that division that he's proud of: 195 Premier League appearances, 54 clean sheets, across seven seasons with three clubs.

"On my CV, I am a winning, successful underdog," he says. "I never had the luxury of playing for a top, top side but when I look back and reflect on my career, I can be proud of taking Charlton into the Premier League and staying there.

"For me, coming through the lower leagues, that fitted me perfectly, it was something that was easy to buy into. So those games were good for me, and those clean sheets were very valuable to Charlton. I'm not sat here with league and FA Cup medals hanging around my neck. But I feel proud of what I achieved."

Kiely was close to his 30th birthday when he made his Premier League debut, a game (from August 2000) that he still recalls. "We beat Man City at home, 4-0," he says with pride.

"Of course I remember it. I had come from the bottom up, with York and Bury and working my way up the leagues."

Glamour

The glamour of the Premier League, and his battles with international team-mates like Roy Keane as well as Kiely's own personal nemesis, Thierry Henry, only came after a slog: six seasons with York, starting in the fourth tier, and three seasons with Bury.

In his first season with Charlton, he helped them get to the top flight, and that opened the door to bigger things.

"The reason I stayed in the Premier League was that I was ready, when I did go in at 29. I had learned my trade, had peaks and troughs and that made me the goalie that was presented to Charlton to get them out of the Championship and then stay in the Premier League. Once I arrived in the Premier League with Charlton I was fully ready," he says.

"People make this assumption about you, I'd never played at the top level before and could I handle it? That first game against Man City we won it comfortably, I looked around at my team-mates and I thought, yeah, we'll do ok. And we did.

"For me, I was never in a relegation battle, never looking over my shoulder, we were always comfortable, between seventh and 14th, which is incredible if you look at the Premier League now. You don't get a medal for finishing seventh in the Premier League but you can get a lot of satisfaction out of it."

But he learned right away that Premier League football brought with it wildly varying emotions and outcomes: immediately after that 4-0 trouncing of Manchester City on his top-flight debut in 2000, Charlton and Kiely lost 3-0 to Everton and 5-3 to Arsenal.

"The knack, for me, is how you react to a defeat. The best run we had at Charlton was winning five in a row in the Premier League, which for a club like Charlton was incredible," he says.

"Then you have Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City in a run of games and get beat three times in a row, so you have to learn from that, keep hold of your emotions, how you take defeats as well as victories. The clubs I was at, you had a mentality where you know what you are, you don't have a divine right to win."

Over four Premier League seasons with Charlton (from 2001-2005) Kiely was practically an ever-present, missing only three league games as the London club held their own. They could beat Manchester City most of the time, they struggled against Keane's United side (in nine games for Charlton against United, Kiely had two draws and seven losses) but Arsenal were a tough nut to crack: Thierry Henry scored 11 of his 175 Premier League goals against Kiely.

"It's not like someone just unscrewed my arms and I didn't play well against Henry, I just played against a world-class player in the Premier League, I didn't have a bogey player as such," he says. "People compare eras, wonder if the league now is better. The names I played against: Rooney, Henry, Beckham, Van Nistelrooy, Hasselbaink, those names still roll off the tongue, that was a good product."

Displaced from the Charlton side by a finger injury, on his return to fitness he was unable to get back in the side and, unwilling to "sit there for two-and-a-half years on a very lucrative contract" he sought a move. In January 2006 he joined a Portsmouth side who were in "dire straits" points-wise but Kiely was one of the additions who helped them stay up, "the great escape," he says. "I had a fantastic six months ... then a poor six months as they signed David James which demoted me again."

Another move (to West Brom) led to another promotion and, after a spell as Scott Carson's understudy, another stint of Premier League football, at the end of the 2008/'09 season. "I was man of the match against Wigan, we lost 2-0 to Liverpool, and then I kept a clean sheet against Blackburn on the last day of the season, a 0-0 draw. And that was me done with the Premier League."

Despite reaching those heights, Kiely never forgot his roots, part of the reason why he's so opposed to a breakaway in the Premier League. "People talk about the highlights of playing at Anfield, Old Trafford, Highbury. My story involves Scunthorpe, Bristol Rovers, clubs at all levels are woven into the fabric of my career and to be dismissive of them, cut them adrift would be a horrific decision," he says with passion.

"Clubs have been forgotten. Without the likes of Bury, the pinnacle, which is the Premier League, is not a pyramid. These clubs with half an eye on a breakaway league or a European superleague, that would be the worst possible thing to happen."

Kiely doesn't need to resort to a smartphone and Wikipedia to know exactly what he did in the game.

"I played 759 senior games, got 11 caps for Ireland," he says, unprompted.

"I am coaching now and I know the deliberations that a manager goes through to pick a team for a Saturday. Managers picked me on 759 occasions to represent their side so I know I was doing something right.

"I am proud of the fact that I played at an elite level but there's also pride that I didn't come into the Premier League, make a big splash and disappear after five games, I was able to sustain that, and that means a lot."