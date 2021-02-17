‘I do worry. It’s very easy for someone to follow him home from the club to the house’ – James and Erin McClean condemn online trolls

James McClean has expressed the wish that the stand he has taken will prove a turning point in highlighting abuse suffered by Irish people in England.

The Ireland international has been back in the news this week after he revealed a threat to burn down his family home while his wife Erin highlighted the impact of horrific messages the family receive on a regular basis. This morning, Erin said she fears that people might follow her husband to her house as she expanded on the impact of the abuse aimed in the direction of the Ireland international.

McClean this morning told Off The Ball AM that his brother Patrick - who plays for Glentoran - had received an overnight message from a teenager which described in detail how he would like to burn the Stoke player to death in a chair with his kids tied up watching him.

"Where is he learning that?" said McClean. "That's madness. That hate shouldn't you in you at that age, the kid looks about 13/14. It's mindblowing."

That is the extreme end of the scale but the 31-year-old says that he wants awareness raised of the type of comments aimed at Irish people over the water, especially those in the public eye.

He said he has received numerous messages of support from individuals with their own stories to share.

McClean's decision not to wear a poppy has made him a hate figure to sections of UK society but his argument is that it is revealing a sentiment that is bubbling under the surface.

The father of three kids admits that both himself and Erin are bracing themselves for trying to explain to their children why he is disliked; they were already asking questions about why he was booed at matches before the pandemic put football behind closed doors.

"I've highlighted this abuse non stop, I've never hid away the abuse, especially the horrific abuse.

"This is a daily thing. I don't know why Erin did that post. Maybe she's just had enough. It's got to the stage where our kids are getting older, they are starting to ask questions and maybe that was the final straw for Erin as well.

"Maybe she is genuinely worried that someone might carry out these threats. I want to make it clear, this is not a cry for sympathy. We don't want sympathy, it's not going to help. I've had a lot of messages recently from ex players and players still playing and just the general public saying they've been subjected to Irish abuse in the UK on a daily basis and they don't speak up.

"For me, this is not just about me, it's about them. No longer are we going to stand by and accept the Irish abuse. We should be proud to be Irish and not be abused for it. Things like being called a paddy, a fenian, a leprechaun, a pikey. It’s not acceptable and we're not going to accept it any more. I want those people to stand up and challenge that. We are not inferior and shouldn't be treated like we are inferior.

"I think we as Irish people, men or women, we've been guilty of it ourselves because we've allowed it to happen. That can't continue no more. I don't care how many doors I bang on now but I'm going to be heard. Whether people join me or not, that's up to them."

McClean said he appreciated a supportive message from his ex-teammate David Meyler who admitted he kept quiet in the past while his friend was on the receiving end because he didn't want his family to suffer the same grief.

"I understand that people for an easy life, they don't like speaking out that they get abuse but that's wrong and we shouldn't be made to feel inferior or to be ashamed of being Irish," he said.

"I couldn't be any more proud of being Irish and I take that everywhere with me. That will never stop. I've had a lot of support recently publicly from my teammates with Stoke and Ireland and that means a lot. Maybe the tide is turning. Maybe they are thinking, it's not ok, we are going to take a stand. If that's the first step on the road to stopping, then it's a big step."

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne this morning, James’ wife Erin expanded on the impact of the abuse aimed in the direction of the Ireland international.

The message from an individual stating he would be bringing a gun to a game to target the player dates back to 2012 but she added that the abuse levels have increased again over the last year.

"I do panic a bit," she said, detailing that McClean's mother Shauna still worries when he is at away games.

"It's not as bad as it used to be the first two years at Sunderland. This past year it's got a little bit worse again but not so bad. It's still not nice to have those threats on your husband.

"It (2012 incident) was an away game down in London, he got the threat the night before. The police arrived to the hotel to make sure he was safe. The next day, I was up in Newcastle, which is where we lived at the time, sitting watching that whole match thinking how am I going to get down to him if something happens.

"Where we live, we have security here. If James is ordering anything, we'll try and get it ordered in my name or send it to the club rather than send it to the house. He's been receiving letters the past few years to the club. I do worry. It's very easy for someone to follow him home from the club to the house and I do worry about that all the time.

"It's happened a few times where we are out shopping and people say things as they pass us, they make a remark. They would never come up and say it to his face. James does react but I feel like whenever you are out and about with your (three) kids, it's very hard not to.

"It's usually towards the poppy or get out of England. People genuinely think he's anti British and that's the last thing he is. We've made a life over here, some of our best friends and neighbours are all English. We love them. We've great relationships with people we've met over the years."

Asked if the 31-year-old had ever considered retiring or leaving England because of the scrutiny, she replied: "I think it's crossed his mind a few times, when it came to involving the kids. He says it's not fair on them.

"At the end of the day, James has made mistakes throughout the years, he's paid the price for them. He's not done anything to go into retirement. James just loves playing football and as long as he continues doing that, why should we leave the country. I hope it never comes to that."

Both James and Erin have called for greater regulation of social media, with ID verification required for users.

The player has acknowledged he made an error last summer when he posted a picture of himself in a balaclava with his children in a teaching pose, quipping that he was delivering history lessons.

"It was supposed to be funny, it was supposed to be a jibe back at you (the outside world) portraying me this way. Here's two fingers up to you really. I wasn't thinking of the consequences it might cause and the hurt.

"I tried to take the post down but it got screenshotted and it was out there. I'm portrayed as the person in the balaclava. I'm a 'provo loving this and that.' It was a little jibe back. It annoyed me because now, it's being used by people as justification for continuing the abuse. They'll post that picture and say 'you don't help yourself'."

Erin said the hardest part of the messages is the prospect of having to explain to their children why James is on the receiving end.

Their eldest child Allie May is 7 and is now old enough to understand what is going on around her and hearing discussions at school.

"The kids are our world, that's all we care about," she said, "We don't live a big extravagant life over here. All we want to do is make a life for them.

"People are just constant with the abuse and it's not been dealt with for almost a decade. It's hard to see that happening to your husband."

