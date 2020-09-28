'I didn't know that Cantona played that day until a mate reminded me'

Within a decade, their team would become known as the Invincibles.

But there was nothing remotely invincible about Arsenal when they took on Coventry City, at home, on the opening weekend of the 1993/94 season in what was then the Premiership.

A stocky journeyman striker called Mickey Quinn pulled the trigger, scoring a remarkable hat-trick which shocked Highbury, but pulling the strings in midfield was an 18-year-old from Dublin named Tony Sheridan.

It was only the second Premiership outing of the nine appearances Sheridan would make in that division across two seasons, but it was one of the highlights.

Sheridan's Premiership showreel can include a debut against an Eric Cantona-era Leeds United, wins away to Arsenal and at home to Liverpool and Newcastle.

Yet it's not something that Sheridan, now 45 and focused on coaching with Lourdes Celtic, trades on.

"I am proud of that run in the Premiership," he says.

"A lot of Irish kids went to England and never got to play in the Premiership and never will. So to play in that league is an honour in itself - but I don't go on about it.

"I was having a couple of pints in my local one day and one of the lads said: 'do you know you played against Cantona on your debut?'

"I didn't even know Cantona played in that game. I just went out that day to play, like I always did.

"Maybe my problem was that I didn't talk myself up even then, I was never a big-headed person and I'm not now.

"Football is about enjoying it and trying to be your best, that's what I tell kids today when I coach them."

That win away to Arsenal was a stand-out moment but Sheridan has few memories of the 90 minutes, more of the moments around the game.

"What strikes me about that day against Arsenal was who was there: my dad, my uncle Harry, his two kids, my brother and my sister and a Lourdes Celtic legend who was a huge Coventry City fan, Jimmy Graham," Sheridan recalls.

"Sadly, my dad, my uncle and Jimmy have all passed away. So to know they were there that day at Highbury means a lot to me now, more than the win.

"They got the boat over to Holyhead that morning, got the train to meet my uncle who lived in Luton, my uncle stuck the seven of them in the car - I don't know how they all fitted in - and drove to Highbury. I saw them all before the game.

"I didn't know that Cantona was there when I played against Leeds for my debut, until someone reminded me, but I remember the Arsenal game because of the family link.

"I played well, I think I was nominated for man of the match. It was a great day for the family as much as me."

In the current era, where Premier League players are the most finely-sculpted, best-prepared athletes in history with not a gram of fat to be seen, the idea of a burly, portly figure like Mickey Quinn scoring three at Highbury seems like anachronism.

But Sheridan leaps to the defence of his former team-mate.

"You wouldn't believe how good a player Mickey Quinn was, he was frightening," Sheridan says.

"Him and Geoghgo [Stephen Geoghegan] were the two players I played with who could just turn and get their shot in, score from anywhere.

"Mickey just had this knack of being in the right place at the right time, I see him pop up on those Premier League Years shows on Sky every now and again and I see how good he was."

Sheridan's career in England was short - one appearance in the 1992/93 season, days after his 18th birthday, and a run of eight games in the first three months of the 1993/94 season.

But it almost didn't happen at all. Frustrated with life in Coventry, he had walked out of the club aged 17 and returned to Dublin, only to be lured back by a man who had a huge influence on his career, Bobby Gould.

"Terry Butcher was the manager and I had come home around Christmas as I wasn't enjoying my time," Sheridan says.

"I was so used to life in Dublin where you could walk anywhere. At Coventry we were out in the sticks, six miles outside the city, it was like boarding school.

"I had come home, Bobby Gould rang up the house looking for me and told me to get back, he came over to Ireland to collect me."

A reward from Gould was a place for the 18-year-old Sheridan in the starting XI away to Leeds - then reigning champions - in October '92.

"That was Bobby Gould's way of showing me that he trusted me and wanted me there."

Sheridan dropped back to the reserves but was in the first team for the start of the 1993/94 season, appearing in eight of the first 10 league games.

He played a key part in that win at Arsenal and had a cameo role in a win at home to Liverpool.

"I only played for a couple of minutes, Bobby Gould wanted me to get on," he says.

"We were 1-0 up at the time, he said: 'If you get the ball just get into the corner'. I did that, got the ball, took it into the corner. And Neil Ruddock came from nowhere and just lifted me out of it.

"I won the free-kick, though, that's all I remember about the Liverpool game, getting kicked."

After a good run, Coventry ran out of steam and following a 5-1 hammering away to QPR, Gould resigned.

"Bobby went, and that's when his mate took over," Sheridan jokes of new boss, Phil Neal.

"That was the end of me. Neal was a very good coach . . . but once he took over as manager it changed. Some people just don't want to give young lads a chance, Neal always went with the old guard.

"He was different class as a player, but as a manager he was not my cup of tea. I gave him a bit of stick one day and that didn't help me."

Sheridan remained at Coventry for the next 20 months but didn't play for the first team.

A hand injury sustained in a reserve game against Liverpool denied him a planned return against Newcastle the following day; new boss Ron Atkinson gave him a chance in a reserve game . . . and had Sheridan taken off after 15 minutes.

And a subsequent trial under Graeme Souness at Southampton didn't lead to a contract.

And so it was a move to northsiders Shelbourne in 1995 which ended his Premiership years but also made him.

"I grew up a Man United fan but I am a Coventry City supporter too, it always had a special place in my heart but I made my name with Shelbourne more than Coventry," says Sheridan, who won three cups with the Reds and established himself as a cult hero there.

"Life goes on, there's no point in harping on about the past. Part of my downfall was that I didn't listen, I was my own self and I didn't always listen to advice, I try and tell kids here at Lourdes Celtic now that they have to listen."