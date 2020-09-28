| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I didn't know that Cantona played that day until a mate reminded me'

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Shels legend Tony Sheridan recalls his nine top flight games for Coventry

Homeward bound: Tony Sheridan returned to play for Shelbourne in 1995 after a spell in England with Coventry City Expand

Close

Homeward bound: Tony Sheridan returned to play for Shelbourne in 1995 after a spell in England with Coventry City

Homeward bound: Tony Sheridan returned to play for Shelbourne in 1995 after a spell in England with Coventry City

SPORTSFILE

Homeward bound: Tony Sheridan returned to play for Shelbourne in 1995 after a spell in England with Coventry City

Within a decade, their team would become known as the Invincibles.

But there was nothing remotely invincible about Arsenal when they took on Coventry City, at home, on the opening weekend of the 1993/94 season in what was then the Premiership.

A stocky journeyman striker called Mickey Quinn pulled the trigger, scoring a remarkable hat-trick which shocked Highbury, but pulling the strings in midfield was an 18-year-old from Dublin named Tony Sheridan.