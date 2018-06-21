Sport Soccer

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

I could leave Chelsea in search of first-team football – Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek has made only a handful of Premier league starts for Chelsea since making his debut in 2014.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to start Sunday’s Group G clash with Panama (Tim Goode/PA)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to start Sunday’s Group G clash with Panama (Tim Goode/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is hoping to play regular first-team football next season, whether that be with the Blues or away from Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old England international, currently in Russia with the national team for the World Cup, has made only a handful of Premier league starts for Chelsea since making his debut in 2014 and spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

While at Selhurst Park, Loftus-Cheek started 21 of his 24 top-flight appearances – before injury took its toll – and earned his first England call-up in November before being named in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for Russia.

Loftus-Cheek, who is likely to start Sunday’s Group G clash with Panama, told several national newspapers: “That’s the key for me next season regarding where I end up: I want to play.

“I want to play as much as I can. And even this past season I didn’t play as much as I would have liked, because of the injuries and stuff, so I still feel I need a proper season of playing, wherever it is.

“I do understand Chelsea are a big club and there is always pressure on managers to win games and trophies. So I understand they might not be willing to take a chance on someone at a bigger club.

“Ever since I was in the Chelsea Academy, I’ve had that awareness that people were saying I would be the first one to break through since John Terry. I believed I could but the opportunities didn’t quite come for me.

“It’s hard to keep training at your best but I made sure I did for when the time came, or when I did get opportunities like at Palace.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m confident in my ability and that I can do well, wherever it is. But I’m not thinking about whether I’m going to play at Chelsea right now. I’m only focused on the tournament.”

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport