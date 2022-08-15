‘I can’t get him in a headlock’ – Rotherham boss admits he could lose Irish star Chiedozie Ogbene this month

Championship side Rotherham fear that a bid for in-form Ireland international Chiedozie Ogebene could be imminent as the club have been unable to tie him down on a long-term deal.

A one-year contract extension was automatically triggered at the end of last season, as the former Cork City player played a key role in their success of winning promotion from League One.

The Millers would like Ogbene to sign a long-term contract but so far he has declined to do so, and rival Championship teams may force the issue by making a bid before the transfer window closes though they do not want to sell.

“It doesn’t help the team out if I sell him. I appreciate it helps the club out, but fortunately the chairman wants to keep all of our best players," manager Paul Warne said of Ogbene, who has scored three goals in three games for United this season.

“It’s a moot point at the moment because we haven’t had a bid, although I appreciate that could change in a heartbeat."

Warne revealed that the club have parked contact talks with Ogbene, with a "wait and see" approach to assess if bids to come in before the window closes on September 1st.

“We have reached out to his representatives and hopefully it is something we can do. Things have gone cold, we are not negotiating as we speak,” Warne said.

“We obviously want to re-sign Chieo, that goes without saying. He knows that. We are going to revisit it when we have done all our business in the window. In the middle of a window with the season just starting, it is not at the top of my agenda.

"I think the player is going into the final year of his contract and seeing what happens. It is hard to persuade people otherwise when they have got something in their head that they would like to do.

“It is my job to get Chieo to perform on a weekly basis and that is my focus. What more can I do? I can’t get him in a headlock. If he doesn’t want to sign a deal, he won’t sign a deal," Warne added.