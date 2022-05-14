Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the FA Cup trophy with his players after winning the final against Chelsea at Wembley

Alisson Becker was the spot-kick hero as Liverpool secured another penalty shoot-out triumph against Chelsea to win the FA Cup and keep their quest for an unprecedent quadruple alive.

Just 76 days after the Reds edged past Thomas Tuchel's men on penalties following a scoreless Carabao Cup final, Wembley witnessed another gripping clash between these sides that went down to the wire.

Nothing could split them after 90 minutes and extra time again, with Alisson coming up trumps in the shoot-out as Liverpool won their first FA Cup since 2006.

Edouard Mendy prevented Sadio Mane striking the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, only for the Brazil goalkeeper to deny Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas struck to seal a 6-5 win.

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.

While the quadruple may eventually prove out of reach given Manchester City's Premier League advantage, Jurgen Klopp's Reds still have a shot at Champions League glory to come as a superb season heads towards a memorable conclusion.

Wembley was rocking to Liverpool's beat at full-time, just as it was in the opening minutes as they flew out the blocks.

But Chelsea saw out the early storm and began to ask questions at the other end in a first half that saw Reds star Mohamed Salah limp off injured.

Marcos Alonso's audacious free-kick hit the bar during a rampant Chelsea start to a topsy-turvy second period, which ended with Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson striking the post for Liverpool.

That pulsating half made way for a tepid period of extra time between exhausted sides that raised themselves for penalties, which ended with red smoke and Liverpool cheers filling the air.

Reds boss Klopp becomes the first German manager to win the FA Cup.

"It was outstanding, another incredibly tense game against Chelsea, and they would have deserved it exactly the same way," he said on BBC Two.

"The small margins are again the difference and I cannot be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in."

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas scores the winning penalty in the FA Cup final penalty shoot-out against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, London

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas scores the winning penalty in the FA Cup final penalty shoot-out against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, London

Becker said afterwards: "It is amazing. We did such a good performance.

"It was a shame we didn't score during normal time, but it was a proper fight after in extra time, anything could happen.

"We kept a clean sheet, it went to penalties and after the boys were unbelievable with scoring the goals and then I just needed to save the last one. I am so happy."