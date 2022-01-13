| 5.2°C Dublin

‘I believe I have the ability to play in the Premier League’ – Chiedozie Ogbene aims to make big leap

Rotherham’s Irish star happy to remain a Miller as he eyes more success with club and country

Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the World Cup Qualifying match against Luxembourg at the Stade de Luxembourg in November. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Close

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It’s a big leap from the third tier of the English game, but Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene believes he has the ability and the desire that’s required to play in the Premier League.

Aside from last week’s FA Cup exit (on penalties) to QPR, things could not be much better for Ogbene or his club.

