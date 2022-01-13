‘I believe I have the ability to play in the Premier League’ – Chiedozie Ogbene aims to make big leap

It’s a big leap from the third tier of the English game, but Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene believes he has the ability and the desire that’s required to play in the Premier League.

Aside from last week’s FA Cup exit (on penalties) to QPR, things could not be much better for Ogbene or his club.

Rotherham are top of the League One table while the 24-year-old is fit and thriving in a wing-back role. His deal expires in the summer but Rotherham have an option to extend that and the parties are currently in talks, so despite being linked with clubs from higher divisions, largely on the back of his impressive international form, he’s likely to be on board next season.

“I don’t think anything is going to happen, the club have made it clear they are happy with me and I am happy with the position I am in,” Ogebene says when asked if a move in the January window was likely.

“I am quite happy in the club, we are doing well, at the top of League One, I missed a lot of football when we were in the Championship so I would like to correct the opportunities I missed last time.

"I am happy, the club are happy to keep me. At the start of the year my goal was to win the league and gain promotion with Rotherham. Should I achieve my goal, I’ll see where it takes me.”

Being a member of the Ireland squad has exposed Ogbene to the standards in the top flight and that remains his aim.

“I believe in my ability, I believe in myself, you can see when I play with the national team I feel I can play at that level,” he says.

“Ideally I want to play in the Premier League for Rotherham, everyone has ambitions to play at the highest level. I want to get to the next level, I want to play in the Premier League and at the highest level. I try my best every day and see where it takes me.

“League One is still difficult, it’s a different challenge in League One, teams are a lot more physical, games are more physically demanding, so I do believe I can play at another level, I am ambitious,” he added, those hopes crossing over to the international stage.

“We have the Nations League in June. I know this is ambitious of me but we have four games in ten days, I do believe that we have what it takes to finish top of the group.

"With the momentum of the finish in the last campaign we can take that with us, we have what it takes to finish top of the group and that’s what my ambitions are.”

While Ogbene prospers in the third tier, he feels for compatriot and fellow Cork man Adam Idah, who is having a tough time in the Premier League.

Idah has yet to score for the Premier League’s bottom side this season and had a testing night in a midweek defeat to West Ham, while Aaron Connolly has been loaned out by his Premier League side, and Troy Parrott’s also on loan and a long way away from the Premier League.

The pair are in regular contact and Ogbene tells Idah of his own battles, especially the six months he missed last season due to a serious injury, to boost his confidence.

“In football luck has to come into play but perseverance is key. You have to keep going, with every disappointment. I speak to Adam a lot and I believe he has so much talent. He is obviously playing at a higher level than me,” he says.

“Time will tell, I am 24, I am quite older than Adam and Troy Parrott so age can help, in terms of development, and physicality is a big thing. Adam is a growing boy but he has a lot of talent and a lot of determination.

“For such a young player in Norwich, where the budget is a lot higher, sometimes the Premier League teams are not quite patient with the younger players, especially when they’re not getting the results.

“I get the opportunity that Adam will not get. I had to bide my time and wait for my opportunity, I was at Brentford, where I was in a similar position to Adam, it wasn’t working for me. I had to make a decision to come to Rotherham.

“It’s up to Adam, I think he is quite ambitious, he wants to play football, I have told him to be patient, that’s what football is about, he is going to make to make a decision very soon,” added Ogebene, also low on goals scored this season but now used to his defensive role at club level.

“Of course I want to score more goals but I feel like I offer a different threat at club level, I create chances for the team and that’s our style of play. You sacrifice your own desires and you get the better rewards at the end of the season.”