'I am still hungry to play' - 22 years on from Ireland's U16 Euro glory, Joe Murphy still relishes the magic of the FA Cup

"I don’t know if I am the oldest footballer in England now but there can’t be too many older than me. It’s been a long old stint," says the 38-year-old goalkeeper, who made his debut for John Aldridge's Tranmere Rovers in 1999, so far back that ex-Ireland striker David Kelly was a team-mate.

Having joined Shrewsbury from the now-defunct Bury FC in the summer, he’s had to settle for the back-up role as goalkeeper, youngster Max O’Leary first choice for Shrewsbury.

But their Cup game is against Bristol City and O’Leary is on loan from them to Shrewsbury and clearly can’t play against his parent club so Murphy steps in.

How come he’s still going, 20 years after his debut? "I had a lot of luck. I had managers who liked me, I had good spells which earned me a move," he says, reflecting on that long career, reckoned to be the longest of any player in the game in Britain right now.

Ireland goalkeeper Joe Murphy training at the University of Glamorgan yesterday ahead of the Euro 2008 qualifier against Wales on Saturday

"But I am still hungry to play, I always loved the game, and I have a few years left in me, I’ve no idea what level but I want to play on a Saturday, I’d love to play league football for a few more years but that might be up to me, managers will decide that. All I can do is keep up my levels and see where it takes me. My hunger is there.

“I have been lucky with injuries, I had more serious injuries in the last five years than I did when I was younger. You need dedication but you also need a love for the game and I never lost that. You have to think, mentally, ‘I can play in the Premier League’. You need to think that way.”

Murphy says he’s proud of what he’s achieved and has no plans to shuffle off into retirement. Yet his career was also a case of near-misses. Like the time he almost joined Liverpool, or the three years spent on the books of Premier League teams which yielded just two top-flight appearances, or the Ireland career which gave him just two senior caps.

But he’s more of a glass-half-full person. “Could I have had more games or caps? Absolutely. But I am also very proud of what I achieved. I played in the Premier League, I played for my country at senior level, that’s something I can stand over,” he says.

Aldridge gave Murphy his debut as an 18-year-old, though Murphy looks back even earlier and credits his long career with the choice of club he made when leaving Ireland. “I think I made the right decision in terms of the club I went to. I felt Tranmere was a good place to go, they had a good few Irish players. Alan Mahon had made the breakthrough and a link with Stella Maris so it made sense,” he says, making that breakthrough in October 1999.

“The team was struggling in what’s now the Championship, Division One then. Aldo just stuck me in, I had no idea I was going to play so young but I did ok, got a run of games, I had five great years at Tranmere and got the move to West Brom.

“I see ’keepers who are 21 or 22 and have played no league football, I’d had a couple of seasons with Tranmere by the time I was 21 and that set me on the road. I tell players now they need to get out and play, you’re not a young lad at 22 anymore, you need to be playing. But not many goalies get thrown in at 17 or 18 now, it doesn’t really happen.

“I was lucky to have a manager who trusted in me and I had a great start. You roll with it, you don’t realise it until later on how big an impact you made, playing at such a high level at 18. I can’t imagine a teenager playing in goal against Man City now, though the Man City I played against is different to the one you see now.

“I was at that crossroads between the old-school stuff, playing with the likes of David Kelly, and the modern game. For me to play with someone like Ned Kelly, who had played in Jack’s Ireland team, was amazing.”

Within weeks, he was off to Liverpool. Almost. “I made my debut in October when we were struggling in the league but we had an upturn in form when I came in. I can honestly say I didn’t do anything in the games, I think the other players in the team looked around, said, ‘Lads, we have a kid in goal, we need to up our game’, and we got some results, moved up the table and had a run in the League Cup. But I honestly wasn’t pulling up trees, I was doing ok but I managed to make a bit of a name for myself,” Murphy says.

“Around 10 games into that run I started to hear rumblings, that Liverpool were interested. I was a Liverpool fan as a kid so it was crazy to hear that.

“I went back to Dublin for some young sports star awards, I won the soccer award, and Gerard Houllier was guest speaker at the awards in the Burlington. I walked in with my mam and dad, Houllier came over to me and it was a shock.

“He approached me, whether it was legal or not I don’t know, he just said, ‘What you are hearing is true, I’d like to sign you for Liverpool’, They made a bid but Tranmere knocked it back and it never went anywhere. If I had gone to Liverpool I might not have played and could have just disappeared, they had Sander Westerveld at the time, how could I have got in ahead of him?”

When he did move, in 2002, it was to West Brom, and in September of that year he was a Premier League player, on as a sub at Anfield after Russell Hoult was sent off, the first of just two Premier League games for the Baggies.

He was also at Sunderland when they were in the top flight but didn’t play at all. Missed opportunity? Not so. “I was in the Premier League twice but was I Premier League standard? Probably not, it wasn’t my level. I wanted to be there and I was signed by two Premier League teams but I don’t know if that was my level. But to play there was amazing, my debut at Anfield where I came on and saved a penalty. I dipped my toe in the Premier League but that’s all it was,” he says.

His Ireland career was also brief, two senior caps between 2003 and 2010 and a lot of time spent on the bench or in squads. “I’d have liked more caps but Shay [Given] was one of the top four or five ’keepers in the world at the time so, again, how could I replace him?” he says.

“It was an honour just to be there, I was capped at every level by Ireland so to get a senior cap, even though I didn’t play much was great and some of my best memories were with Ireland in the early days, the U-15s and U-16s and what we did in Scotland, winning the U-16 Euros in 1998.

“I had a good career with the U-21s, I wanted to push on and I was there for a while but didn’t play much, yet I can’t have any regrets. To be capped at every level up to the seniors is something I can tell the grandkids.”

Leaving Sunderland in 2006, having failed to play for the side, Murphy had good stints with Scunthorpe (2006-’11), Huddersfield (2011-’17) and Bury (2017-’19), that last one a success on the field as the side won promotion but the club collapsed, bankrupt, months later, Murphy proud of what the players achieved on the field by winning promotion but let down by the club’s financial problems, players playing on in spite of non-payment of wages.

Having escaped Bury he joined Shrewsbury. “This season hasn’t worked out all that well for me, I got injured in pre-season and Max O’Leary came in on loan and he’s done really well,” he says.

“I got a few games recently and we’ll see what happens in January, I still have that hunger to play, there may be an opportunity for me to go out on loan. I just want to keep going, I still love waking up in the morning and getting ready for training, the day you lose that feeling is the day you stop. But I can’t see than coming any time soon for me.

“I’ll play in the FA Cup and I will enjoy that. I’m 38, I am fit and playing well and enjoying it. I could have had more in my career but I can look back in time, look back on playing against Man City at 18, beating West Ham in the FA Cup as an 18-year-old. That’s not bad to have as a memory.”

