I am not a robot – Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka has admitted he is not a robot at he attempts to learn from a series of uncharacteristic errors.

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka has admitted he is not a robot at he attempts to learn from a series of uncharacteristic errors.

The 30-year-old Slovakia international found himself in the firing line after being beaten in the air by Wolves’ Willy Boly deep into injury time during Monday night’s 1-1 draw at Molineux which cost the Magpies two precious Premier League points.

Manager Rafael Benitez insisted after the game that his keeper had been fouled, but a year since making his debut for the Magpies, Dubravka is also having the deal with the fall-out from costly mistakes against Manchester United and Tottenham.

He told NUFC TV: “My family and my girlfriend, she knows me a lot in this case because I am really professional, so if I have just made one bad pass, I am very critical of myself.

“I am trying to study from every game what I can do better. Of course, I have made some good saves and some games were not what they were supposed to be.

“I have made some mistakes, but I am also a human being, I am not a robot. Of course I have made some mistakes, but the important thing is how you will look up for the next game, how you react.

“I can’t put my head down, the only thing I can do is to be focused about my job and stabilise my performances, and that’s what I am trying to do.”

Dubravka announced himself on Tyneside in style in February last year when he made his debut in a 1-0 home victory over Manchester United which provided the springboard for a successful Premier League survival mission in which he starred.

However, Romelu Lukaku scored the opening goal for the Red Devils at St James’ Park on January 2 this year after he had spilled Marcus Rashford’s free-kick, and he allowed Son Heung-min’s drive to burst through him as Tottenham won 10 at Wembley earlier this month.

The former Sparta Prague player said: “When these kind of things happen, it’s very important to be honest. When I came into the dressing room, I told my team mates that I was sorry for it, I should have saved it.

“Obviously we lost some points, but the great things was that all of them supported me, even the coaches. They called me and said, ‘This can happen to the best players, so don’t think about it too much, forget this game and be ready for the next one’, which is a great attitude and I appreciate that.”

Press Association