‘I am enjoying it a lot’ – Troy Parrott insists confidence is high at MK Dons

Ireland international Troy Parrott says that finding form with loan club MK Dons has given him the confidence to think he can score in every game he plays.

The 19-year-old struggled to find the net in previous loan spells with Ipswich Town and Millwall, enduring a run of 24 games, for club and country, without a goal last term.

But Parrott made it three goals in eight games for MK Dons when he scored the only goal of the game in their weekend clash with Daryl Horgan's Wycombe Wanderers, a boost for the player ahead of international duty in Azerbaijan next week.

"In every game, I've had plenty of chances to score and that excites me a lot. It gives me confidence coming onto the pitch that the boys around me are going to create chances for me, and likewise me for them," Parrott told the MK Citizen.

“I am enjoying it a lot, things are going well so far. Obviously I have a couple of goals, I'd like a lot more but I take confidence from the ones I've got and I'm enjoying it a lot.”

With fellow Dubliner Warren O'Hora also starring for the club, Parrott's side are up to third in the League One table.

“We have our targets and our goals for the end of the season - obviously we want to be up there in the promotion spots but there is a long, long way to go. We have to keep picking up points in every game," he says.

“It's going well for us, we're on a good run and it's important we keep going. I know it's an easy thing to say, but it's right - it's important to stay grounded and keep picking up points.”