| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I always loved the FA Cup' - Liverpool fan Smith looking to take down Everton

Connor Smith still believes in the magic of the FA Cup Expand

Close

Connor Smith still believes in the magic of the FA Cup

Connor Smith still believes in the magic of the FA Cup

Connor Smith still believes in the magic of the FA Cup

Aidan Fitzmaurice

As a competition, the FA Cup has gradually lost its lustre, its importance eaten away by the money and hunger of the Premier League and Champions League.

Not everyone feels that way. Tonight, a 29-year-old player, born in Dublin and raised in Westmeath but who has been a professional in England for the last 13 years, will hope to play a part in more drama which could show the public the competition still holds weight.

Most Watched

Privacy