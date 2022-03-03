'I always loved the FA Cup' - Liverpool fan Smith looking to take down Everton

As a competition, the FA Cup has gradually lost its lustre, its importance eaten away by the money and hunger of the Premier League and Champions League.

Not everyone feels that way. Tonight, a 29-year-old player, born in Dublin and raised in Westmeath but who has been a professional in England for the last 13 years, will hope to play a part in more drama which could show the public the competition still holds weight.

As his non-league club Boreham Wood head to play away to Everton, the FA Cup matters to Connor Smith, and always did matter.

“I always loved the FA Cup. When I was growing up watching it there were some great games,” says Smith, converted to the cause of supporting Liverpool as a small boy.

“I still remember my Holy Communion Day, in 2001, when Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final, Michael Owen’s goals. You are brought all over the place on your communion day, visiting people, it was hard to watch the match properly so I saw 10 minutes here, 10 minutes there, but I was so happy to see the two goals from Owen. The FA Cup was always important to me.

“I think it lost some of its status over the years and I’d like to see it come back. The big teams had other priorities but there weren’t as many shocks over the years, some people lost interest.

“Our run this year has brought a lot of media attention on the club, on the back of how well we did, Kidderminster too.

“So maybe the magic of the cup is on the way back. We went to Bournemouth and won, Kidderminster were seconds away from beating a Premier League club, so these shocks do happen.

“Kidderminster are in a league below us and if they can go that close against a Premier League team, why can’t we?”

Playing at Goodison Park means a lot to Smith due to his allegiance to Liverpool, though he jokes that, with two daughters under two, the youngest only two weeks old, a full night’s sleep in a hotel room possibly holds the biggest appeal.

He’s battled with big teams before in the FA Cup, first during his time as a player in the Football League with clubs like Watford (2010-’16), Wimbledon (2016), Plymouth (2016-’17) and Yeovil (2017-’18) and then when he dropped into the non-league scene, with Boreham Wood, in 2018.

“I got to play at Anfield, in the FA Cup in 2017, being a Liverpool fan that was a dream come true,” he says.

“We went and got a 0-0 draw, (Jurgen) Klopp was their manager, and we were League Two, so I know a smaller club can go and get a result, I will draw on that experience for this game at Everton.

“I know the FA Cup can be harsh as well, like losing 4-0 to Man United when I was at Yeovil.

“We knew at Plymouth we could go to Anfield and get a result, which we did, and we can do the same with this Boreham Wood side.”

Smith is in his second spell as a player with Boreham Wood, though he retained a coaching role with their academy in his time away (2019-’21) and then took up the post of first-team coach when he returned in the summer.

He was a regular in the side until an adductor injury in October sidelined him but he’s now fit again, was on the bench for the last two games and hopes to feature tonight.

Life with the small but well-run Hertfordshire club suits him.

“It’s a community club, we don’t get massive crowds as this is a small town, where we are there’s a big draw from other clubs, a lot of Arsenal, Spurs, Watford fans live around the area,” he says. “But you get a personal touch here that you don’t get in the Premier League, we have a very professional set-up, our facilities are as good as League Two, League One, but we’ll still meet our fans in the bar after the game, we know the fans.

“We had 1,200 last week and after three years here I know a lot of them by name, and that support can only grow.”

The humble surroundings are a contrast to where Smith found himself as a teenager, as he featured on a reality TV show where young hopefuls tried to win a contract at Inter Milan.

“It was an obscure way to get into professional football but I don’t mind talking about it. I don’t know if I’d be where I am today if I hadn’t done the TV show. It was a great experience, spending six weeks out in Italy, with that quality of coaches and players around you, it was once in a lifetime.

“Now you have Kevin Zefi getting a proper contract there, which is great to see, to see Irish lads go to a club like Inter Milan is brilliant and can only help the national team.

“I don’t look at it, though. I am told the whole series is there on YouTube but I can’t bring myself to watch it. My hair was terrible, I sounded like a proper Mullingar boy, I don’t mind speaking to you about for this piece, but I couldn’t watch it back on TV.”

Everton v Boreham Wood,

Live, UTV, 8.15