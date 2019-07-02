Hyndman joins Atlanta United on loan from Bournemouth

Atlanta have an option to buy the United States international when the deal ends on December 31.

The 23-year-old, who has won two caps for his country, has previously spent time on loan with Scottish Premiership clubs Rangers and Hibernian.

Atlanta vice-president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra told his club’s website: “We’re excited to bring a talented young player like Emerson in to bolster our midfield.

“In addition to his technical, on-the-ball abilities, he performed well in two physically-demanding leagues in the Scottish Premiership and English Championship.”

Hyndman has made seven first-team appearances for the Premier League Cherries since joining from Fulham in 2016.

His most recent outing came as a substitute in the 3-3 draw at Southampton on April 27.

