Hull manager heaps praise on ‘horrible little one’ Aaron Connolly following fine brace

HULL City manager Liam Rosenior hailed the 'horrible' streak of Aaron Connolly after his brace delivered a memorable win at Blackburn on Saturday.

Connolly's career has been rebooted after a permanent move to Hull and a reunion with Rosenior, his coach at underage level at Brighton.

The Galwegian's personality divides opinions and Rosenior has stressed that the front man still has physical work to do in order to reach his full potential but he affectionally described the layers of the 23-year-old's character after he came off the bench to claim three points with a textbook display of goal poaching.

"He needs to get fitter but I've worked with Aaron for years and I've got a really special relationship with him," Rosenior told the BBC.

"He's got the potential to do that on a regular basis and that's why we worked so hard to bring him here. It's not just the finishes, it's the runs that he makes. It's his timing and his movement.

"He knocks on my door every single day. That's what I like. He's horrible. He's a horrible little one, the lads will tell you that, but I love him because he's himself.

"He moans about everything. He moans about having to go in the pool at the hotel when we're trying to recover, he moans about food, but you need different characters. I don't want a group of nice guys."