Hughton expecting quiet transfer window at Brighton

Chris Hughton does not expect to bolster his Brighton squad in the January transfer window.

Chris Hughton does not expect to bolster his Brighton squad in the January transfer window.

The Seagulls boss insists he is happy with his current resources, and still sees plenty of progress ahead from recent signings.

Former PSV Eindhoven forward Jurgen Locadia falls into that category, having now netted twice in three days against Arsenal and Everton for his first goals of the campaign.

Locadia joined Brighton in January 2018, and Hughton sees the 25-year-old just now coming into form as one reason not to scout around in the transfer market.

“At this moment I don’t see us doing much, if any, transfer business next month,” said Hughton.

“We have players we’ve brought in during previous windows who are now coming into form and beginning to get into the side.

“The squad is in a good place.

“I have a very competitive squad at the moment – with a change of formation (to 4-3-3) recently it means that I’m also able to be a bit more tactical than in the past.”

Brighton’s 1-0 home win over Everton on Sunday represents their seventh of the Premier League campaign, leaving Hughton’s men 13th in the table at the turn of the year.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Hughton celebrated four years at the Brighton helm on December 31, having driven the Seagulls to their 2017 Premier League and well beyond.

Reflecting on his Brighton tenure, the 60-year-old insisted he jumped at the chance to manage the south coast club, while at the same time warning against any top-flight complacency.

“I never had any reservations about coming here, sometimes when there’s an opportunity to go somewhere it can really appeal,” said Hughton.

“This club instantly appealed to me with the facilities and the fan base, along with the prospects of what could be achieved with hard work.

“I have a chairman and owner who has put a lot of money into his club, I won’t always be here but those people will be.

“I’m really pleased for them, and my responsibility is very much to them.

“At this stage of the season my feeling is that we have to continue the way we are.

“We have to be respectful that this is our second Premier League season and the gap between ourselves and the bottom three will always be the most important thing.”

Press Association