Huddersfield v Arsenal – story of the match

Wenger, who announced just over three weeks ago he would be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season, was given a fitting send-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Aubameyang struck seven minutes before the break to ensure the 68-year-old Frenchman signed off his 22-year reign with a win in his 1,235th and final game in charge.



Tweet of the Match

Wenger ends with one last record: first Premier League manager ever to be given standing ovations, fly-by banners & a guard of honour......for coming 6th. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2018

Star man – Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey set up Arsenal's winning goal at Huddersfield

There were no standout performances in a game that will not be remembered anywhere near as long as the circumstances surrounding it. Ramsey was Wenger’s final choice as Arsenal captain and he played well, laying on the only goal of the game for Aubameyang as Arsenal picked up just a fourth Premier League away win of the campaign.