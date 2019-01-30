Huddersfield sign Karlan Grant from Charlton

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert believes he has signed a natural goalscorer after securing the services of striker Karlan Grant from Charlton for an undisclosed fee.

Grant has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Terriers, who have an option to extend the deal by another season.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals for Charlton in Sky Bet League One this season and joins a team 11 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League.

Siewert said: “As I do, this club believes in talented young players and Karlan certainly fits that description. He’s a player I’m delighted to have the chance to work with.

“Our recruitment team has put a lot of work into bringing Karlan here. Importantly, he is a natural goalscorer. He has that knack of knowing which movement to make and finishing chances.

“He offers us something different to our current options in that he always tries to play on the shoulder of the final defender, looking to run in behind. He’s an athletic, pacey player and will really fit our playing style.

“He’s only 21 and he will improve here, for sure. He’s an exciting English talent. He can play a big part in this club’s present and future.”

Press Association