Huddersfield sign Dutch defender Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco

The 23-year-old Dutchman, who joined the Ligue 1 side from Feyenoord last summer, will spend the rest of the season at the John Smith's Stadium.

Head coach David Wagner told the club's website, www.htafc.com: "Terence is a top player who we've followed from his time at Feyenoord. His big summer move to Monaco put him out of our reach at the time, but we're delighted we can bring him in on loan now." The centre-back, who played for Holland at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil, arrives in England having made just six appearances for Monaco, three of them in the league, since heading for the Stade Louis II.

However, he played in 23 of Feyenoord's 34 league fixtures as they pipped Ajax to the 2016-17 Eredivisie title. Wagner added: "He is a high-quality young centre-back and will provide us with a great option for the rest of the Premier League season. With Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic returning from long-term injuries, it was important to have this.

"Terence has qualities that will really suit our style of play. He's athletic and mobile and he plays on the front foot in the way he defends and uses the ball. I'm excited to work with him during the course of the season." Huddersfield are 11th in the Premier League with 24 points from 22 games.

