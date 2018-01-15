Huddersfield recall Jack Payne from loan spell at Oxford

Payne, 23, had been scheduled to stay with Oxford for the whole season when he joined in July, but Huddersfield have exercised their release clause.

"Attacking midfielder Jack Payne has been recalled by Huddersfield Town from his loan spell at Sky Bet League One side Oxford United," the Terriers confirmed on their official website. Payne was in impressive form for Pep Clotet's Oxford, scoring seven goals and making 12 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

"I want to thank the Oxford fans," Payne said on Twitter. "They have been brilliant with me and I think it is a club that will continue to move forward. It has been fantastic to be a part of it." He joined Huddersfield in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer from Southend and featured on 28 occasions during their promotion-winning campaign from the Championship.

Town have signed centre-half Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco and paid Norwich an undisclosed fee, reported to be between £10-12million, for midfielder Alex Pritchard during the current transfer window.

Press Association