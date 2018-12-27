Huddersfield keeper Lossl putting on brave face

Jonas Lossl was frustrated that Huddersfield’s brave performance at Manchester United went without reward, but the goalkeeper is focusing on the positives ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash at fellow strugglers Fulham.

David Wagner’s side produced a performance that belied their position at the bottom of the Premier League on Boxing Day as they threatened to leave Old Trafford with a point.

The Terriers started the second half on top but David De Gea’s outstanding save to prevent Laurent Depoitre levelling proved crucial, with Paul Pogba swiftly scoring a brace in a 3-1 victory in which Mathias Jorgensen snatched a late consolation.

Put to Lossl that opposite number De Gea’s save changed the match, the Huddersfield goalkeeper told Press Association Sport: “Yeah, definitely. Big fan and I told him afterwards.

“He’s great goalkeeper, it was a fantastic save.

“We didn’t score with a couple of small chances we had, and they did.

“Of course they had more chances, more possession than we had today, but I think we did alright. I think we did a good game. We did our best.”

Wagner told his players before walking out at Old Trafford to “be brave” and they certainly produced a performance that belied their lowly position.

“If anything, we can bring a performance where we don’t struggle with confidence – we need to be brave and play our game,” Lossl said after the United loss.

“We know how to play and need to bring that even here. And we did.”

Lossl believes there are plenty of positives to take from the Boxing Day clash, even if it was their sixth straight Premier League loss.

Huddersfield lie bottom of the standings and five points from safety, making Saturday’s trip to Fulham and the home clash against Burnley next week crucial.

“We have two very important games coming up, not only one,” Lossl added.

“Of course we look forward now to the one on Saturday against Fulham. It’s going to be a big game.

“We have to (have spirit), right? We have to.

“We earn the shirt, we are representing the club. We have to keep the spirit.

“That’s our job and it’s one of our strong sides. We have a good team and we go into every game with bravery and morale, so we’ll keep doing that.”

Press Association