Huddersfield bottom of the Premier League after Leicester defeat

Huddersfield remain without a win this season and are bottom of the Premier League after squandering an early lead to lose 3-1 at Leicester.

Mathias Jorgensen put the visitors in front early on with only their third goal of the campaign but Kelechi Iheanacho quickly equalised, marking his recall to the team with a goal.

Second-half goals from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy sealed victory for Leicester, who returned to winning ways following successive defeats.

Jamie Vardy wrapped up victory for Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

A series of long throws from Philip Billing caused Leicester problems early on and it was from such a situation that Huddersfield went ahead.

Billing launched the ball into the penalty area and Laurent Depoitre got his head on to it to flick it on for Zanka turn home after five minutes.

Happy with their start, Huddersfield immediately went about protecting their advantage, putting 11 men behind the ball.

However, Leicester were not frustrated for long as Jamie Vardy played in Iheanacho, who finished calmly from the edge of the penalty area as the visitors appealed for offside with 19 minutes on the clock.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his equaliser (Nigel French/PA)

Huddersfield remained a threat from throw-ins and set-pieces and another long throw from Billing caused panic at the back for Leicester just before half-time but they survived as Depoitre’s header drifted wide.

Not content with his side’s first-half showing, Claude Puel made a change at the break – bringing on Demarai Gray for Rachid Ghezzal.

However, it was the man playing on the opposite wing who turned the match as Maddison scored with a lovely free-kick. Jonas Lossl got a hand on the ball but could not keep it out.

James Maddison scores to put Leicester ahead (Nigel French/PA)

Lossl did better shortly afterwards, keeping a Gray effort at bay, but Vardy ensured victory after 75 minutes.

Iheanacho returned the favour with a beautifully-weighted pass and the former England striker applied a smart finish after getting in behind the Huddersfield back line.

Depoitre had a chance to pull a goal back for Huddersfield late on but his header was straight at Kasper Schmeichel.

Press Association