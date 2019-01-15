Huddersfield are doomed – even I couldn’t save them, says Sam Allardyce

Renowned relegation fighter Sam Allardyce admits Huddersfield’s predicament at the bottom of the Premier League is too bleak for even him to tackle.

The 64-year-old has gained a reputation for saving relegation-threatened clubs from the drop, but believes rescuing the Terriers from their perilous position eight points adrift of safety is beyond his powers.

“They are rock bottom of the Premier League and I don’t think I could change that situation, so for me it is not the right match. It is not the job for me,” Allardyce, who was the bookmakers’ favourite, told Sky Sports News.

Sam Allardyce believes time is up on Huddersfield’s stay in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA).

“Huddersfield haven’t got enough goals to get them out of trouble. That has been the one failing.

“No club has got out of such trouble after so few points after this many games.”

Manager David Wagner left by mutual consent on Monday after the German admitted he needed a break from the rigours of the battle to keep Huddersfield up against the odds.

The German led the club to promotion through the play-offs in 2017, despite them finishing the season with a negative goal difference, and then, with the smallest budget in the top flight, defied expectations to keep them up.

Allardyce believes the club have ridden all their luck now and should be planning for a return to the SkyBet Championship.

“For me, and I know the fans won’t want to hear this, it’s got to be about planning for relegation and then planning to get back into the Premier League,” he added on talkSPORT.

“Huddersfield’s trouble is not their performances, it’s a lack of goals and we all know what it means when you have a goalscorer.

“I’ve watched a lot of their games and they’ve always been very close, they’re never been thrashed really, but because of the lack of quality in front of goal they’ve ended up drawing instead of winning and losing instead of drawing.

“They’ve only scored 13 goals in 22 matches and, while I’ve managed to pull teams out of the bottom end, at Sunderland I had Jermain Defoe scoring 18 and at Crystal Palace I had Christian Benteke who scored 15 goals.”

Huddersfield under-23 manager Mark Hudson has emerged as the favourite to take over from Wagner (Simon Cooper/PA).

Under-23 coach Mark Hudson has now emerged as the favourite for the job, especially with reports suggesting Huddersfield are ready to announce their new manager after Sunday’s match with Manchester City.

Hudson received the backing of Wagner ahead of that game in an open letter written by the former boss in which he expressed his thanks to chairman Dean Hoyle, staff, players and fans.

“Together, we have achieved unbelievable things; we made the dream of Premier League football for Huddersfield Town a reality,” he wrote.

“That only happened because of this incredible togetherness that was unique to this club.

“I’m sad to be leaving, but I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved at Huddersfield Town.

“This club is now in my heart and ultimately, I want what is best for its future.

“I will be supporting them from afar this weekend when Mark Hudson leads the team against Manchester City and I wish him, the staff, the players and you, the fans, all the luck in the world.”

