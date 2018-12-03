Huddersfield appeal against Steve Mounie dismissal

Huddersfield have appealed against striker Steve Mounie’s dismissal in Saturday’s home Premier League defeat to Brighton.

Mounie was controversially shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver in the 32nd minute for his challenge on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

“We appealed Steve Mounie’s red card and hope to hear something back (on Monday),” Town boss David Wagner said. “I’ve seen the video footage and still have the same opinion I had after the game.”

Wagner was furious with a number of Oliver’s decisions during his side’s 2-1 defeat and while Mounie did catch Bissouma high on his shin, the Terriers boss felt there was clearly no intent.

“It was not a straight leg and he wanted to pull his leg away,” Wagner said. “It wasn’t intense in terms of the tempo. He had the intention to hit the ball.

“Because the ball bounced, his foot was a little higher. He has the intention to go into the opponent with a straight leg. In my opinion it was anything but a red card.”

Mounie will start a three-match ban if Town’s appeal is unsuccessful, starting with Tuesday’s Premier League game at Bournemouth.

Wagner and his players were also aggrieved by Oliver and his assistants’ refusal to award Town a first-half penalty after Alex Pritchard appeared to have been hauled down in the box.

Another contentious decision saw Brighton substitute Leon Balogun receive a yellow card for his tackle on Erik Durm in the closing stages.

“Sometimes situations like this make you stronger and give you more desire,” Wagner said. “This wasn’t what we deserved, but it’s in the past and now it’s about the next challenge.

“It’s a big game (at Bournemouth) because after the experience we had two days ago we want to get points on the board. It’s a very difficult task.

“Bournemouth have a lot of qualities. We want to make sure we are ready and we will see what we get out of this game. We have to be at our best.”

Wagner has no new injury concerns and is expected to recall Laurent Depoitre to his starting line-up if Mounie is unavailable.

Meanwhile, the Terriers manager fully endorsed the club’s response to reports of homophobic chanting during Saturday’s defeat to Brighton.

Huddersfield launched an investigation after their LGBT supporters group, Proud Terriers, claimed homophobic abuse was aimed at Brighton’s travelling fans.

Huddersfield said any of their fans found to have been involved in the abuse will be banned from the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I hadn’t heard it during the game, but I’m aware of the reports and we will be very strong with it and make sure no one is welcome who has said this,” Wagner added. “We will deal with it very strongly.”

Press Association