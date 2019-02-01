Howe urges Bournemouth to build on Chelsea result

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged his side to make their impressive win over Chelsea a turning point to push back up the Premier League table.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged his side to make their impressive win over Chelsea a turning point to push back up the Premier League table.

The Cherries produced a fine display to see off Maurizio Sarri’s men 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night, which was a second successive league victory.

Howe takes his team to Cardiff on Saturday before a run of games which will see then travel to Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of the visit of Manchester City on March 2.

The Bournemouth manager wants the players to recapture the spirit which saw off the Blues – and left Sarri giving his own team a lengthy dressing room debrief.

“Tough games on the horizon but I think they always are in the Premier League. I never see an easy schedule,” Howe said.

“The win against Chelsea will hopefully launch us into a new feeling that we can beat and compete against the top six.

“I think we have done that this year in terms of performances, the results haven’t matched that.

“Hopefully the Chelsea game will be a turning point now where the results start to match how we have played against them.

“But first and foremost it is Cardiff and that has to be the only thought in our heads and trying to win.”

Howe added at a press conference: “We need to find those levels that we showed on Wednesday again and again and again.

“If we can do that with the ability we have then we can be where we want to be.”

For Cardiff, it will be the first home match since the disappearance of the aeroplane carrying record signing Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

The Bluebirds lost 2-1 at Arsenal on Tuesday night, with tributes paid by both clubs before kick-off.

“It is an incredibly sad situation,” Howe said. “We just want to send all of our best wishes to Emiliano’s family, Cardiff City supporters and everyone connected with the club. We are thinking of them during this time.

“There are so many things around football clubs, tragedies and moments of difficulty.

“It is then when the football clubs unite and the supporters, players, everyone connected with the club share in that moment. It is one of the beauties of football, it is what we do so well in this country.

“It has been great to see the whole football family do that.”

Cardiff have not won in the Premier League since December 29 and are in 18th place, currently four points from safety.

Howe, though, will not allow a sense of complacency. “Watching them play this year they have done very well, got some great results, so we know how tough it is going to be,” he said.

“Their home record is very strong as well, so we need to be prepared for a very tough game.”

Six Nations rugby: Win one of five pairs of tickets to see the huge Ireland v England clash with Independent.ie - Click here

Press Association