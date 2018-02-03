How the Premier League debutants fared

We could get used to this link-up play - @HenrikhMkh finds @Aubameyang7 who delicately clips over Pickford #AFCvEFC 🔴 4-0 🔵 (38) pic.twitter.com/hs4tVJalou

The £56million striker made a goalscoring start with a lovely chip over Jordan Pickford, albeit having been offside when the ball was played through, though he was overshadowed by fellow newcomer Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s three-assist home debut and Aaron Ramsey’s hat-trick in the 5-1 rout of Everton.

On the other side of the coin was the Toffees’ on-loan Manchester City defender, who looked lost and displayed the form which made him a big-money flop at the Etihad Stadium. A deflection on Ramsey’s second goal put the seal on an evening to forget.

Senegal midfielder Ndiaye, a £14million capture from Galatasaray, was the main bright spot in defeat to Bournemouth. He produced a pinpoint cross to set up Xherdan Shaqiri’s fifth-minute opener as well as showing his aggressive streak with a cynical tackle to prevent Bournemouth breaking, which brought a deserved booking.

Badou Ndiaye made an early impact

Greek defender Stafylidis, on loan from German club Augsburg, replaced his fellow new boy with 19 minutes remaining but had little time to make an impact.