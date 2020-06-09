How the Irish are affected by early end to English lower league seasons

Mark Kennedy's first job in management could end in relegation from the Football League in England as officials there confirmed how the season will finish in the bottom two tiers.

An EFL decision on Tuesday to end the season as it stands sees Coventry City and Rotherham United promoted to the Championship, good news for their Irish players Jordan Shipley (Coventry), Trevor Clarke and Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham).

Glenn Whelan and Paddy Madden will play a part for Fleetwood Town as they battle with Oxford United, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers for one promotion slot via the playoffs. Bolton Wanderers, Southend United and Tranmere Rovers are relegated to League Two.

Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle go up to League One with Exeter City, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town or Northampton Town aiming to go up through the playoffs.

Stevenage were due to be relegated to the Conference, but the EFL are considering another points deduction for Macclesfield over the non-payment of player wages and, if implemented, that would see Macclesfield relegated.

Former Ireland international Kennedy has been in charge as manager of Macclesfield since January, his first managerial post after coaching roles with Wolves and Ipswich.

