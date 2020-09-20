| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How the FAI left the door open for Delaney and his delusions

Tommy Conlon

 

&lsquo;John Delaney didn&rsquo;t need to be Machiavelli; it wasn&rsquo;t Coca-Cola he was running; it was a pub team of blazers.&rsquo; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

&lsquo;John Delaney didn&rsquo;t need to be Machiavelli; it wasn&rsquo;t Coca-Cola he was running; it was a pub team of blazers.&rsquo; Photo: Sportsfile

‘John Delaney didn’t need to be Machiavelli; it wasn’t Coca-Cola he was running; it was a pub team of blazers.’ Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

‘John Delaney didn’t need to be Machiavelli; it wasn’t Coca-Cola he was running; it was a pub team of blazers.’ Photo: Sportsfile

Obviously the auditors had to be called in, and the white collar crime investigators and the cops and the politicians and the civil servants.

But to really drill down to the heart of the matter, one would imagine that psychologists, experts in human behaviour, researchers in power dynamics, students of the ego in all its mystery, might be best placed to explain it all.

Because the story of John Delaney seems to be a story of psychosis in some form or other. For example, you do wonder how a man could meet someone he's never met before and proceed to describe his ex-wife in the most deplorable terms to this stranger. The comedian Oliver Callan had never met Delaney. And yet within minutes, according to Callan, the CEO of the FAI is speaking viciously about the mother of his children. The stuff of intimate conversation that would scarcely be discussed among the most trusted personal confidantes is casually dropped to a stranger at a party.