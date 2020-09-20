Obviously the auditors had to be called in, and the white collar crime investigators and the cops and the politicians and the civil servants.

But to really drill down to the heart of the matter, one would imagine that psychologists, experts in human behaviour, researchers in power dynamics, students of the ego in all its mystery, might be best placed to explain it all.

Because the story of John Delaney seems to be a story of psychosis in some form or other. For example, you do wonder how a man could meet someone he's never met before and proceed to describe his ex-wife in the most deplorable terms to this stranger. The comedian Oliver Callan had never met Delaney. And yet within minutes, according to Callan, the CEO of the FAI is speaking viciously about the mother of his children. The stuff of intimate conversation that would scarcely be discussed among the most trusted personal confidantes is casually dropped to a stranger at a party.

In November 2014, Delaney is surreptitiously filmed singing an IRA ballad in a Dublin pub. The footage is murky; it is circulated online. It is not the choice of song that becomes an issue here; it is the fact that he denies it is him singing it. He knows it is him singing it. But he threatens Balls.ie with legal action if they don't take the clip down from their website. Then he hires a law firm in London to threaten the Guardian and The Daily Telegraph with legal action if they publish stories on the matter. And all along he knows the truth. But a power impulse kicks in, a need to control reality, and if necessary to change it by means of falsehood and menace.

In September 2015 an Ireland team is due to play in the Homeless World Cup in Amsterdam. As a social initiative begun in 2003, the tournament is one of international football's feelgood stories. Teams are made up of players who've endured addiction and destitution. Seán Kavanagh has been the Irish organiser from the start. The FAI has supported his work with annual grants of €10,000. But in 2015, three days before he is due to fly out with the team, they haven't sent him the €5,000 he needs to cover costs. What's more, word comes back from FAI headquarters in Abbotstown that the money won't be forthcoming until the following week at the earliest. Kavanagh in desperation emails them to say he will be going to the press about it. Delaney is copied in the email. Within the hour, a courier is arriving at his house with the cheque. The team makes it to Amsterdam. But thereafter, Kavanagh and homeless football are frozen out. The following Christmas he is contacted by an FAI official who tells him he needs to send a written apology to Delaney "for the trouble" he caused.

The book Champagne Football is littered with such stories from the 14-year reign of the most loathed administrator in the history of Irish sport. Published last week, it is a gobsmacking account of fear and loathing at the FAI. The authors Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan have done a monumental job in chronicling the surreal institutional dysfunction at the home of Irish football. It is so bad for so long that it is no exaggeration to say the dysfunction becomes the daily business of the organisation, with the game an afterthought and an also-ran.

But it shouldn't be forgotten that the dysfunction long pre-dated John Delaney. In fact, it was this very institutional sickness that left it powerless to resist someone with his sheer neck and opportunism. He didn't have to have a track record of achievement in business or education or governance, he just had to have more force of will than any putative rivals. He didn't have to be very smart, he just had to be the smartest man in a room of not very smart men.

No one knew it better than Delaney because he'd seen his own father operate in this milieu of cheap suits and proletarian committee men who, when they weren't mooching around the FAI offices in Merrion Square, might otherwise be found in an upstairs snooker room over a rundown pub in a neglected part of town. "There's too many bicycles parked outside Merrion Square," said Billy Morton, the entrepreneurial athletics impresario, in the 1960s. It was a sly metaphor to describe the calibre of people running Irish football back then.

And when Joe Delaney was infamously doling out match tickets for cash from his hotel room in Florida during USA '94, it was just another manifestation of the hand-to-mouth economics that had always been the FAI's way of doing business.

"The FAI was like Afghanistan," says Bill Attley to the authors. "It was run by feudal lords, with no central authority." Attley in the 1980s and '90s was a leading trade union official who also did time on the FAI Council, a body of delegates drawn from the broad football pyramid. "If I was here for the rest of the day to tell you how the Council carried on you wouldn't believe it." Members would routinely squabble over who got tickets for internationals and who got preferential treatment and the like.

After 80 years of cosmic uselessness, the FAI was supposed to change profoundly and definitively after Saipan in 2002. This was the line drawn in the sand of that benighted Pacific island. The old culture was going to be swept out on that tide of public humiliation and scorn. Out of Saipan came the Genesis report: the book of Genesis, a new beginning, a new order of governance for the 21st century. But it turned out that the face of that new regime would be the long, drawky visage of John Delaney. He was appointed CEO in March, 2005. Fifteen years later, the organisation is almost bankrupt financially and certainly penniless in terms of credibility.

In the absence of that "central authority" which Attley mentioned, Delaney became the central authority. There were no counterbalancing structures, high-powered committees with built-in disciplinary procedures and voting powers that could bring him to heel or get rid of him altogether in a well-choreographed coup. Generations of abject governance meant the door was wide open for a delusional blowhard who'd learned at his father's knee how this diseased culture operated. He didn't need to be Machiavelli; it wasn't Coca-Cola he was running; it was a pub team of blazers.

And some of them were more than willing to play along, so long as the drink was free. The story of Delaney is also the story of the people who enabled him. A key recommendation of Genesis was that the FAI board would be reduced from a catch-all crowd of 23 down to ten. This was resentfully accepted by the factions who were losing their seat at the table.

Another key recommendation was that the board would have two independent directors. This wasn't implemented and Delaney made sure it was not. He needed his yes-men at the table. One of these was Michael Cody, the Honorary Secretary, elected in September 2004 and from then on seemingly blind, deaf and dumb to the CEO's excesses. When Delaney needed a yes, Cody was there to say yes, right up until the bitter end in April 2019. A former general manager with the FBD insurance company, Delaney's faithful retainer said yes so often, he was the Molly Bloom of yes-men. Many of the deals and contracts which enriched his boss man were signed off on by Cody.

His name appears in the Kosi report that was commissioned by Sport Ireland in the wake of last year's first wave of revelations. The report was submitted last November and immediately re-routed by John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland, to the Gardaí. It has not been published but Tighe and Rowan have seen it. They describe it as "a damning indictment of the latter half of the John Delaney era at the FAI".

An accountancy firm based in Newry, Kosi point out in their report that Uefa issued a circular to all member associations in 2018 which outlined ten principles of good corporate governance. The circular was authorised by Uefa's Executive Committee, of which Delaney was a member. Kosi state that the FAI had failed to adhere to eight of the ten principles.

Along with Michael Cody there were many other enablers within the Association from top to bottom, and some outside of it too - including, arguably, Treacy himself for standing idly by whilst the FAI tottered from one crisis to another during the last decade. Sport Ireland will argue to the contrary but it appears they were far too passive for far too long.

In any event Delaney, say Kosi, was the "key influencer" on the board of the FAI and was able "to navigate the machinery of governance in a way that negated the checks and balances to his requests and actions".

They don't, so far as we know, psychoanalyse the character who displayed such spectacular vanity, belligerence and greed and who frequently demonstrated in public an epic lack of self-awareness and self-control. Never mind the corporate checks and balances that were missing, he seemed to have a few checks and balances missing too from inside his own head.

It would take more than a team of accountants to get to the bottom of all that.