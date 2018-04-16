How social media reacted to Manchester City’s Premier League title win

Pep Guardiola’s side put themselves on the brink of title glory with Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Tottenham, and United’s failure to take points off the bottom side left City beyond mathematical reach.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the best reaction to City’s emphatic title win.

City’s players were overjoyed

Champions!!!!!! What a great feeling!! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans!#ManCity #SharkTeam #Champions pic.twitter.com/8CqCtyX7vi — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 15, 2018

We did it! An amazing journey to get here!! All the lads have done so well and it feels great to be a part of this really special group of players! Thank you for your support all season! #sharkteam🦈 @mancity pic.twitter.com/Bpezwwn4UE — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 15, 2018

Manchester is blue!

I’m so proud to be part of this team. So happy for the guys who won the Premier League for the first time. You truly deserve it, and now is time to celebrate that. Well done guys, well done @ManCity pic.twitter.com/ojqMUvkgtI — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 15, 2018

My 3rd league but this one is the most special.Thanks to everyone for supporting me in this tough year!🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/kKslE189uu — David Silva (@21LVA) April 15, 2018

Campeones!!!! Muy feliz por otro título logrado con este gran equipo y con tanto apoyo de nuestra gente. A festejar!!! Vamos City!!!//Champions!! Ecstatic about clinching another title with this great team, and with all the support of our fans. Let's celebrate!!! C'mon, City! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4RpQXpsmhX — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) April 15, 2018

City players out celebrating with fans tonight #MCFC pic.twitter.com/ARcEWnILkt — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) April 15, 2018

The coaching staff paid tribute to the players

Thank you @mancity. Thanks to the fans for their unconditional support. And thanks to the squad and coaching staff, who've made this @premierleague title run a fantastic experience.#mancity #mcfc #wearecity pic.twitter.com/oXRRx6k2Uk — PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 15, 2018

Extremely proud of our players and so grateful to have had the chance of sharing this amazing season with them and with this group of hard workers and inspiring people!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #premierleaguechampions #mancity pic.twitter.com/NHDAkAKXdL — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) April 15, 2018

Pundits and former players were quick to say well done

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the Premier League title. Thoroughly deserved and won with a style of football that is truly joyous to watch. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2018

Would just like to say a huge congratulations to all the players, every member of staff on & off the pitch & the wonderful fans of @ManCity on winning the @premierleague A huge team effort with EVERYONE pulling together in the right direction #futuresblue #champions 💙 — Paul Dickov (@OfficialPDickov) April 15, 2018

#Champions @ManCity Congratulations to the executives for recruiting Pep Guardiola along with the top class players. Also to Pep’s backroom staff & players. Champions & well deserved in a beautiful style. Lastly, to all the fans playing your part. Congratulations @ManCity 🏆 — Shaun Goater MBE (@OfficialSGoater) April 15, 2018

Even rival clubs congratulated the new champions