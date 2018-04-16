Sport Soccer

How social media reacted to Manchester City’s Premier League title win

City clinched the title after United’s shock loss.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the Premier League champions

By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions on Sunday after neighbours Manchester United lost to West Brom.

Pep Guardiola’s side put themselves on the brink of title glory with Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Tottenham, and United’s failure to take points off the bottom side left City beyond mathematical reach.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the best reaction to City’s emphatic title win.

City’s players were overjoyed

The coaching staff paid tribute to the players

Pundits and former players were quick to say well done

Even rival clubs congratulated the new champions

