| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Man United reignited their season with one of their most important signings in years

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Roy Curtis Twitter

IT WOULD be a wild stretch to declare it a wonder of restoration, but there were signs –  pre-lockdown – of Manchester United emerging from a broken place. 

Bruno Fernandes had brilliantly stormed the Old Trafford imagination to a point where Paul Scholes speculated that United might even have unearthed their own David Silva.

Immediately unveiling the best of himself, the £50million Portuguese proved the spark plug for an electrifying 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions, one that yielded nine clean sheets and an aggregate scoreline of 29-2.

Related Content

&lsquo;If City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday, Liverpool will clinch the title if they beat Everton next Sunday.' Photo: PA

Premier League Premium

Tommy Conlon Opinion Better late than never, better something than nothing, better to finish the job you started

In March it was the end of the world as we know it. The ill wind blowing in from China was bringing the global population to its knees. One by one, countries were falling like dominoes into lockdown. A way of life, a whole way of living, was disappearing in front of our eyes. We'd become serfs to an invisible lord and master. The speed of its conquest left governments reeling and citizens petrified.