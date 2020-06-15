How Man United reignited their season with one of their most important signings in years

IT WOULD be a wild stretch to declare it a wonder of restoration, but there were signs – pre-lockdown – of Manchester United emerging from a broken place.

Bruno Fernandes had brilliantly stormed the Old Trafford imagination to a point where Paul Scholes speculated that United might even have unearthed their own David Silva.

Immediately unveiling the best of himself, the £50million Portuguese proved the spark plug for an electrifying 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions, one that yielded nine clean sheets and an aggregate scoreline of 29-2.

That Fernandes flooded the Theatre of Dreams with fresh conviction – even as United's most talented pair, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, were sidelined – kindled renewed hopes for a previously flatlining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At the very least, the Premier League Player of the Month for February – his first nine games yielded three goals and four assists – triggered a revitalising mood swing.

Scholes, whose words carry the authority of a Supreme Court judge on the Stretford End, delivered an upbeat verdict and, for United fans, a tantalising vision of a better future.

"Sometimes it just takes one player to turn a team around and knit it together," he said ahead of Friday's Premier League return at Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

"I don't like talking about City, but think of David Silva, that player that links all the play. I think we've found him in Fernandes. He's totally transformed the team.

"It's gone from watching a little bit of a dull team, to one player coming in and all of a sudden they look like they're going to create, they look like they're going to score goals every time he's in possession of the ball."

A new ache of hope travels with United to London next Friday night. Rashford and Pogba – the Frenchman having exhausted more energy this season agitating for a transfer than on the pitch, but now apparently committed to Manchester in the medium term – are fit and bristling for action.

There is the prospect of unleashing Fernandes and Pogba (the latter last seen on December 26, his renewed loyalty to United hardly unconnected to a cooling of overseas interest in an injury-prone, hugely remunerated 27-year-old) as a midfield pairing of significant offensive potential.

Plus the rare chance of partnering Rashford and Anthony Martial, both of whom were delivering career numbers in injury-curtailed seasons.

Rashford had accumulated an impressive 19 goals despite playing through a back injury that was eventually diagnosed as a double stress fracture, sidelining him in January.

Martial's goal in the immediate pre-lockdown victory over Manchester City was his fourth in six games and took the Frenchman's total to 16 in all competitions.

They have appeared together in just 17 of United's 47 fixtures this season. Significantly, both men found the net in eight of those games.

Rashford is just 22; Martial only 24. Many at Old Trafford retain faith that they will emulate the potent, turn-of-the-century Yorke/Cole arrowhead.

After years of decay, the red empire is entitled to lick its lips in possible anticipation of Jadon Sancho arriving from Dortmund to complete an irresistibly athletic, attack-minded, pulse-racing quintet.

That the House of Ferguson has been so heavily overdrawn on the Bank of False Dawns since the summer of 2013 means speculation about any new era of boom must be salted with extreme caution.

Five FA Cup and Europa League fixtures against lower caste opponents yielded 20 of the 29 goals in that 11-game unbeaten run. In a Premier League six-game form table, United sit below Burnley and level with Sheffield United.

Inevitably, many remain agnostic about viewing Pogba as the reanimating Messiah of Old Trafford's crimson nation.

He has played just eight games all season, his public utterances those of an inmate addressing a parole board, agitating for early release from Manchester.

For all the talent that yielded a combined 22 goals and assists last season, there are questions about the Frenchman's motivation, professionalism and his capacity to rise up and offer sustained, season-defining leadership.

A third Pogba-era season in four of non-Champions League qualification (United are currently fifth, three points off Chelsea) would lend weight to those arguments prosecuting him as an Old Trafford misfit.

It certainly is not the return the club anticipated on their monster summer of 2016 investment (currently at £130m in transfer fee and salary) in a richly gifted World Cup winner.

That he and Fernandes have never played together and may be facsimiles of each other is another concern.

The six-week, nine-game sprint for Champions League qualification may decisively shape perceptions of Solskjaer.

Until Fernandes arrived with his defibrillator, the Norwegian – the promise of his early days long lost – resembled nothing so much as a dead man walking.

With the spotlight on his tactical impotence intensifying, he was every bit the failed Cardiff City commodore, a coach promoted above his station.

Many are certain, despite the February/March upturn, that this is still the case and that the coronation of somebody like Mauricio Pochettino as the fifth full-time manager since Ferguson is as inevitable as it is imminent.

Review the entire sweep of Solskjaer's first full season and it shows United some 35 points adrift of Liverpool and struggling to shake the infinitely poorer resourced Wolves and Sheffield United from their shirt-tails.

Unless the manager builds immediate restart momentum at Spurs and United move with conviction toward the Champions League, the unbeaten run of early spring will lose all lustre, be deemed an irrelevance.

If that happens and one more Manchester false dawn is filed away to mildew and rot, then the fumigation process may claim Solskjaer as its first victim.