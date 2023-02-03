How Dundalk almost signed Chelsea’s €90m man Mykhailo Mudryk

He’s now one of the world’s most expensive players but new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk could well have been wearing the white shirt of Dundalk a couple of years back.

The 22-year-old, who completed an £88.5 million pound move to Stamford Bridge on January 15 and certainly caught the eye on his first outing with an impressive cameo off the bench for Graham Potter’s side in their 0-0 draw with Liverpool on the weekend before last.

Little do Dundalk fans realise how close he came to having a similar impact at Oriel Park, with former Lilywhites boss Filippo Giovagnoli coming close to bringing him to the League of Ireland during his time here.

At the time Mudryk was on the fringes of the first team at Shakhtar Donetsk and wanted a loan move to boost both his experience and profile.

When the offer came from Dundalk, the player and those close to him were apparently open to the idea, with the club’s European status a big factor.

However, unfortunately for the domestic game here, Shakhtar decided that they wanted the then teenager to remain in his homeland and he instead went to join fellow Ukrainian Premier League side FC Desna Chernihiv, where he made 11 appearances in total before returning to Shakhtar.

While he had to be patient for game time initially on his return, Mudryk would go on to make 44 appearances for Shakhtar, contributing 12 goals and 17 assists to catch the eye of both Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Blues pipping their London rivals to his signature in recent weeks.

We can but imagine the impact Mudryk might have had here but Giovagnoli confirmed to The Argus that the winger was very much in his thoughts following his arrival at Oriel Park.

“It’s hilarious but it’s true,” the Italian said when asked about possibly signing Mudryk a number of years back.

“He was one of the many young players we studied all over the world.”

On Mudryk, Giovagnoli – now back coaching in America – said: “He is a monster and always has been since he was young.”

Dundalk’s Malone Cup match away to Drogheda Utd on Friday clashes with Chelsea’s hosting of Fulham but there’s little doubt that should Mudryk light up that fixture then there will be a few ‘what might have been’ chats on the trip back up the M1.