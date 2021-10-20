How does Steve Bruce’s record compare with other managers of Mike Ashley reign?

Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle’s head coach ended on Wednesday after an intensely difficult spell on Tyneside as the club’s new owners opted to bring in their own man.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how his record compares with those of the other nine men who were at the helm under former custodian Mike Ashley.
Total
P 24 W 8 D 6 L 10 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent
Premier League
P 21 W 7 D 5 L 9 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent
Total
P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9 Win ratio: 31.82 per cent
Premier League
P 19 W 5 D 6 L 8 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent
Total
P 21 W 5 D 9 L 7 Win ratio: 23.81 per cent
Premier League
P 19 W 5 D 8 L 6 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent
Total
P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent
Premier League
P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent
Total
P 70 W 39 D 17 L 14 Win ratio: 55.71 per cent
Championship
P 46 W 30 D 12 L 4 Win ratio: 65.22 per cent
Premier League
P 16 W 5 D 4 L 7 Win ratio: 31.25 per cent
Total
P 185 W 71 D 41 L 73 Win ratio: 38.38 per cent
Premier League
P 155 W 58 D 34 L 63 Win ratio: 37.42 per cent
Total
P 20 W 3 D 4 L 13 Win ratio: 15.00 per cent
Premier League
P 19 W 3 D 4 L 12 Win ratio: 15.79 per cent
Total
P 31 W 7 D 6 L 18 Win ratio: 22.58 per cent
Premier League
P 28 W 6 D 6 L 16 Win ratio: 21.43 per cent
Total
P 146 W 62 D 30 L 54 Win ratio: 42.47 per cent
Premier League
P 86 W 27 D 21 L 38 Win ratio: 31.40 per cent
Championship
P 46 W 29 D 7 L 10 Win ratio: 63.04 per cent
Total
P 97 W 28 D 27 L 42 Win ratio: 28.87 per cent
Premier League
P 84 W 23 D 23 L 38 Win ratio: 27.38 per cent