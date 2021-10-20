How does Steve Bruce’s record compare with other managers of Mike Ashley reign?

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce was the 10th man to take the helm under previous owner Mike Ashley (Adam Davy/PA)

Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle’s head coach ended on Wednesday after an intensely difficult spell on Tyneside as the club’s new owners opted to bring in their own man.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how his record compares with those of the other nine men who were at the helm under former custodian Mike Ashley.

Sam Allardyce

Expand Close Sam Allardyce was manager when Mike Ashley bought Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sam Allardyce was manager when Mike Ashley bought Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 24 W 8 D 6 L 10 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Premier League

P 21 W 7 D 5 L 9 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Kevin Keegan

Expand Close Kevin Keegan had a brief second stint in charge of Newcastle in 2008 (Owen Humphreys/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin Keegan had a brief second stint in charge of Newcastle in 2008 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9 Win ratio: 31.82 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 6 L 8 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Joe Kinnear

Expand Close Joe Kinnear was in charge from 2008-2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Kinnear was in charge from 2008-2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 21 W 5 D 9 L 7 Win ratio: 23.81 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 8 L 6 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Alan Shearer

Expand Close Alan Shearer had eight matches in charge of his boyhood club in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alan Shearer had eight matches in charge of his boyhood club in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA)

Total

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Premier League

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Chris Hughton

Expand Close Chris Hughton guided Newcastle back into the Premier League as champions (Owen Humphreys/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chris Hughton guided Newcastle back into the Premier League as champions (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 70 W 39 D 17 L 14 Win ratio: 55.71 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 30 D 12 L 4 Win ratio: 65.22 per cent

Premier League

P 16 W 5 D 4 L 7 Win ratio: 31.25 per cent

Alan Pardew

Total

P 185 W 71 D 41 L 73 Win ratio: 38.38 per cent

Premier League

P 155 W 58 D 34 L 63 Win ratio: 37.42 per cent

John Carver

Total

P 20 W 3 D 4 L 13 Win ratio: 15.00 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 3 D 4 L 12 Win ratio: 15.79 per cent

Steve McClaren

Total

P 31 W 7 D 6 L 18 Win ratio: 22.58 per cent

Premier League

P 28 W 6 D 6 L 16 Win ratio: 21.43 per cent

Rafael Benitez

Expand Close Rafael Benitez had a 42.47 per cent win rate (Owen Humphreys/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rafael Benitez had a 42.47 per cent win rate (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 146 W 62 D 30 L 54 Win ratio: 42.47 per cent

Premier League

P 86 W 27 D 21 L 38 Win ratio: 31.40 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 29 D 7 L 10 Win ratio: 63.04 per cent

Steve Bruce

Total

P 97 W 28 D 27 L 42 Win ratio: 28.87 per cent

Premier League

P 84 W 23 D 23 L 38 Win ratio: 27.38 per cent