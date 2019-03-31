How did Salah perform in Liverpool’s win against Tottenham?

Here, Press Association Sport analyses his performance.

Finishing

Salah’s header forced Alderweireld’s own goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Egyptian has now gone eight games without a goal – his longest run since joining the Reds and he again found chances limited. He fired over from the edge of the box in the early stages and thereafter had few opportunities to work Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal. But he kept going and blasted over before his late header led to Liverpool’s dramatic winner, which he celebrated as if he had scored it himself.

Runs

Salah cannot be accused of not putting the effort in. His runs throughout, and particularly as the game opened up in the second half, were good. However, Spurs dealt with him well. Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all kept a close eye, denying him shooting chances. Hugo Lloris was also quick to close down his charges.

Build-up play

There was some neat interplay from Liverpool when they controlled the game early on and Salah played a good part in it. His awareness around the edge of the box was sharp and one nifty backheel caught the visitors out and led to a chance.

Pressing

Tottenham did a good job of shackling Salah (Martin Rickett/PA)

Again, Salah cannot be faulted in this regard. Like his fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Salah got back when required, often to win possession and start attacks. It was a valuable contribution.

Overall

Salah was thrilled with the late goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salah may be be enduring a tough run in front of goal at the moment, and some may have questioned his confidence, but there is no doubting his value and contribution to the side. He stretches teams and occupies defenders who know they cannot afford to let their guard slip. His efforts led to an own-goal winner, and Liverpool will be happy enough with that.

Press Association