Sunday 6 May 2018

How City celebrated the Premier League title

City finally got the chance to mark their league triumph on Sunday.

Manchester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy
Manchester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy

Manchester City got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Sunday, three weeks after they were confirmed as champions.

Here’s how the City players and fans marked the occasion after their 0-0 draw with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

The full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

The pitch was eventually cleared to allow the trophy to be lifted, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

The trophy falls off its perch
Manchester City players knock the Premier League trophy off the plinth

But eventually Vincent Kompany got his hands on the trophy and the party could begin.

This team deserve it more than ever. I’m absolutely buzzing for them. The impact of the gaffer was massive and the team has been so willing to learn, willing to implement it every single week. Vincent Kompany to Sky Sports

Pep Guardiola was right among the celebrations
Pep Guardiola was right among the celebrations

The boss went for a ride.

John Stones and Kyle Walker celebrate their first league title

This is the Premier League. England is so special, it’s so tough. You never know you’re going to win, nobody knows. When we started the season we believe OK and we wanted to try but I didn’t know whether we would be able to win. Pep Guardiola to Sky Sports

Gabriel Jesus gets his moment with the trophy
Kyle Walker was in the party mood

