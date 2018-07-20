How Alisson’s Liverpool transfer ranks in British and world terms
The Brazilian replaces compatriot Ederson as the world’s most expensive keeper.
Alisson became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Liverpool committed a world record £65million to his capture from Roma.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at where the transfer stands in British and world terms.
Giuseppe Savoldi, £1.2million, 1975
Bologna striker Savoldi became the world’s first £1million player when he headed to Napoli for two billion lire – he was dubbed “Mister Two Billion” by the Italian press at the time – during the summer of 1975, eclipsing the £922,000 Barcelona had paid Ajax for Johan Cruyff two years earlier.
Trevor Francis, £1.18million, 1979
It took British football almost four years more to break through the £1million barrier, although Forest boss Brian Clough always insisted Francis’ £1.18million switch from Birmingham to Nottingham Forest had actually only cost the club £999,999 as he did not want the player to have to deal with the pressure of a milestone price-tag.
Nigel Martyn, £1million, 1989
A decade after Francis’ big money move, Martyn became British football’s – and it is believed the world’s – first £1million keeper when he moved from Bristol Rovers, where manager Gerry Francis had been alerted to his talent by the tea lady, to Crystal Palace for that exact figure.
Neymar, £198million, 2017
Paris St Germain shattered the world transfer record when they activated the 222million Euros – or £198million – release clause in Brazil star Neymar’s Barcelona contract during the summer of 2017, dwarfing the £89million Manchester United had paid Juventus for Paul Pogba a year earlier.
Ederson Moraes, 34.7million, 2017
Ederson’s reign as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper lasted a little more than 13 months after Manchester City handed over a cheque for £34.7million to Benfica in June last year to clinch the Brazilian’s signature and beat the £32.6million it cost Juventus to capture Italian star Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001.
