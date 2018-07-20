Sport Soccer

Friday 20 July 2018

How Alisson’s Liverpool transfer ranks in British and world terms

The Brazilian replaces compatriot Ederson as the world’s most expensive keeper.

Liverpool have smashed the world transfer record for a goalkeeper to sign Roma’s Alisson (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool have smashed the world transfer record for a goalkeeper to sign Roma’s Alisson (Mike Egerton/PA)

By Press Association Sport Staff

Alisson became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Liverpool committed a world record £65million to his capture from Roma.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at where the transfer stands in British and world terms.

Giuseppe Savoldi, £1.2million, 1975

ipanews_0c85e119-73ed-43da-83ee-a2249a2c7286_embedded27724571
Italian international Giuseppe Savoldi was the world’s first £1million player (PA)

Bologna striker Savoldi became the world’s first £1million player when he headed to Napoli for two billion lire – he was dubbed “Mister Two Billion” by the Italian press at the time – during the summer of 1975, eclipsing the £922,000 Barcelona had paid Ajax for Johan Cruyff two years earlier.

Trevor Francis, £1.18million, 1979

ipanews_0c85e119-73ed-43da-83ee-a2249a2c7286_embedded21390433
England international Trevor Francis was Britain’s first £1million footballer (PA)

It took British football almost four years more to break through the £1million barrier, although Forest boss Brian Clough always insisted Francis’ £1.18million switch from Birmingham to Nottingham Forest had actually only cost the club £999,999 as he did not want the player to have to deal with the pressure of a milestone price-tag.

Nigel Martyn, £1million, 1989

A decade after Francis’ big money move, Martyn became British football’s – and it is believed the world’s – first £1million keeper when he moved from Bristol Rovers, where manager Gerry Francis had been alerted to his talent by the tea lady, to Crystal Palace for that exact figure.

Neymar, £198million, 2017

Paris St Germain shattered the world transfer record when they activated the 222million Euros – or £198million – release clause in Brazil star Neymar’s Barcelona contract during the summer of 2017, dwarfing the £89million Manchester United had paid Juventus for Paul Pogba a year earlier.

Ederson Moraes, 34.7million, 2017

An Inside City special as we say #welcomeederson to our new recruit! WATCH 🎥 http://manc.it/2sLaS8A

Posted by Manchester City on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Ederson’s reign as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper lasted a little more than 13 months after Manchester City handed over a cheque for £34.7million to Benfica in June last year to clinch the Brazilian’s signature and beat the £32.6million it cost Juventus to capture Italian star Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport