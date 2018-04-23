How a robot helped teenager fulfil Goodison Park dream

Fourteen-year-old Everton fan Jack McLinden became part of Premier League history on Monday, serving as a ‘remote’ match day mascot against Newcastle with the aid of a robot.

Jack suffers from multiple health conditions and has severely reduced mobility but was able to savour the experience of joining his heroes on the pitch thanks to the telepresence robot AV1.

Phil Jagielka The unit was carried on to the field by the Everton captain, with Jack enjoying the occasion in real-time via a camera, microphone and speaker linked with his tablet and also interacting with Toffees players in the tunnel. Norwegian company No Isolation designed AV1 to help children with long-term illness battle loneliness and attend school from home, partnering with UK charity WellChild to give the Liverpool teenager an unforgettable Goodison Park experience.

🤖 | Meet Jack, who will be getting the full matchday mascot experience from the comfort of his own home via the AV1 robot thanks to @_noisolation and @WellChild! #JacksRobotMascot pic.twitter.com/MlQOPxACJC — Everton (@Everton) April 23, 2018 Everton’s head of engagement, Scott McLeod, said: “The most important thing for everybody at the club is that we have had the opportunity, through this amazing technology and the work with No Isolation and WellChild, to do something incredible for an inspirational young Evertonian. “We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure.”

Norwegian company No Isolation designed AV1 Karen Dolva, CEO and co-founder of No Isolation said: “Technology is about making the seemingly impossible possible. For Jack, the dream of being a mascot for his favourite football club was not likely to happen given his condition. “Working with such a wonderful and inclusive club as Everton to give Jack this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a moment myself and those working at our company will never forget.”

Everton captain Phil Jagieka with tonight’s robot mascot, which is allowing 14-year-old Jack, who suffers from multiple health conditions, to experience the game from home #efc #JacksRobotMascot pic.twitter.com/URnSXOdh97 — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) April 23, 2018 His mother Michelle Wignall added: “We are thrilled that through No Isolation and Everton Football Club, Jack is able to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Press Association