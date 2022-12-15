Houston Dash players allege Vera Pauw ‘shamed’ them about their weight as club apologise for ‘misconduct’

US club Houston Dash have apologised to current and former players affected by alleged ‘misconduct’ by Ireland manager Vera Pauw while she was in charge.

A report by the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association was published on Wednesday, which investigated allegations of abuse and mistreatment of players at several clubs.

The 128-page report includes allegations by Houston Dash players against Pauw during her one-season spell at the club, which ended in September 2018. The Ireland boss has rejected the allegations.

The report alleges Pauw criticised players for their weight and their appearance, saying some were ‘too big’. Players also claimed Pauw appeared to want to ‘control players’ diets and exercise regimes, even when her weight loss directives were inconsistent with sports medicine best practices.’

Players also reported that Pauw's behaviour negatively affected one teammate who was struggling with an eating disorder at the time.

The report states that Pauw appeared for but refused to cooperate when interviewed by the joint investigative team, but provided a written denial of the allegations made against her.

Other allegations were made against Houston Dash’s current coach James Clarkson. The 50-year-old was suspended by the club last April pending the outcome of the investigation, and Houston have since cofirmed they will not renew his contract when it expires this month.

“We apologise to players, present and former, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach, Vera Pauw,” Houston Dash said in a statement.

“The Houston Dash commend the courage of the players and staff who participated in the Joint Investigation and the important work of the NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team over the last 14 months.

“Our vision of building and maintaining a culture of excellence on and off the pitch starts with cultivating a respectful and healthy working environment. Our priority is to ensure that our personnel and policies reflect that directive.

“In partnership with the NWSL, the NWSLPA, the NWSL Board of Governors, and club executives, we will continue to implement proper protocols and preventative steps that are consistent with the guidance of the league and that will prioritise the safety of all members of our organisation to address the systemic reform our sport requires. Together with Dash players, staff, fans and partners, we will work jointly towards a brighter future.”

The FAI did not respond when contacted for comment.