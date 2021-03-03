| 4.3°C Dublin

Hosting the World Cup may be just an impossible dream, but it’s worth giving it a lash

Liam Collins

What Ireland could bring to the party, apart from facilities, is the goodwill that the country and its soccer fans have garnered over the last four decades. Photo: Sportsfile

What Ireland could bring to the party, apart from facilities, is the goodwill that the country and its soccer fans have garnered over the last four decades. Photo: Sportsfile

In sport there is no such thing as impossible. It’s why the neutrals cheer the giant killers, get excited when the underdogs win, and exult when the mighty are humbled.

It may seem far-fetched, but the joint Irish-United Kingdom bid for the 2030 World Cup shows a commendable level of ambition and hope, at a moment when such things are a scarce commodity.

But 2030 is also the centenary of the first ever FIFA World Cup, held in Uruguay in July, 1930. Sporting organisations revel in the symmetry of such anniversaries and with its unbridled passion for soccer and a possible coalition with South American neighbour Argentina, they must be the front-runner at this early stage.

