‘Hopefully youth is on my side’ – LOI legend Colin Hawkins opens up on his cancer diagnosis

League of Ireland legend Colin Hawkins has opened up on the shock of being diagnosed with cancer in January, and urged anyone suffering unexplained pain to get it checked out quickly regardless of their age.

Hawkins (45) had been suffering with ongoing pain in his ribs which was initially believed to be a viral infection. However, when steroids failed to help the issue, he was sent for an MRI scan in January which revealed that he was suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, which had spread across his back and neck.

It was recommended that he start a course of chemotherapy almost immediately and Hawkins is now waiting for stem cell treatment in May and June which will determine what happens from here.

The disease is generally associated with people over the age of 70 and there is no cure. Multiple myeloma can be managed by medication if the stem cell procedure is successful.

Hawkins has been touched by the number of people within the football community who have reached out to offer their support and he decided to speak to the LOI Central podcast about his situation with a view to raising awareness.

The early stage of the process for Dublin based Hawkins was also complicated by the fact that he was unable to secure a GP appointment in the capital or surrounding areas and needed to call in help from a friend who is a doctor in his native Galway to get on the road to exploring what was wrong.

“I wasn’t feeling myself in November and December,” said Hawkins, who was living a busy life mixing his job as a regional sales manager of CPM Diageo with his commitments to Dublin club St Mochta’s where he is the director of football.

“I had pain in my ribs. I thought it was a broken rib pain that I had through football.

“I haven’t had a GP since I was in Galway 25 years ago. Getting a GP in Dublin was a joke, I couldn’t get one.

"I was down in Galway at a works event and left the meeting and said I was going to ring my friend (Dr Noel Howard) who was a GP in Galway and get the ball rolling.

“The bloods pointed towards a viral infection. I was put on steroids . . . but it became clear it was something more. I’d been in Monaghan over Christmas with my wife (Elaine) and her family and I was feeling rough.

“Friday January 13 is a day I won’t forget. I went to Galway and insisted on a scan and straight away they found cancer all over my back, and some serious issues around my neck and lower back.

"That was a big shock to the system. I got stuck straight into treatment, to chemotherapy.

“It was a scary day, I went down myself. I was in a lot of pain and it was great to get something diagnosed in one way. I didn’t want to hear it was cancer.

"It was panic stations, they wanted to get every part of me scanned. My wife and kids were up here in Dublin. I’ve a few sisters in Galway but mentally I was all over the place.

“By Tuesday, they had diagnosed myeloma. I’d never heard of it. It’s the second most common blood cancer and would generally be for people aged 70 plus. For me to get diagnosed at 45 was unusual but hopefully youth is on my side.”

Hawkins has said his experience highlights the benefits of an annual check-up, even if there are no obvious warning signs that something is seriously wrong.

“Go and get it (health check) done because you don’t know what’s lingering,” he said. “I’d been healthy all of my life. That’s why I’d never needed a GP. You just never know what’s around the corner so you’ve got to get things checked.”

Hawkins was told by medics that the bone marrow damage to his neck and lower back was so serious that if the issue had gone undetected for longer, there was a risk of fracture.

“I had neck surgery the week after even though I’d had no pain in my neck,” he explained.

The three-time League of Ireland winner (one each with St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians and Shelbourne) has taken a break from his work and football commitments because he is suffering from fatigue.

He is spending time with his wife Elaine and their three kids Emilia (14), Eoin (12) and Will (8) as he builds up towards the stem cell surgery.

“From the first day I went into the hospital in Galway (University Hospital Galway), the consultants and nurses have been great with me,” he told LOI Central.

“I was always very focused and saying, listen, tell me what it is, and let’s start working on how we fix it and how we get it right.

“You learn that there is no cure for this cancer, unfortunately. Hopefully there will be some day, they are working towards that. When you hear that, you are thinking the worst and trying to keep people - especially my young kids – away from Googling stuff.

“I’ve surrounded myself with good people and I’ve linked in with Cancer Care West with Galway. There’s a multiple myeloma group.

"These people have had all the same treatment as we and they’re all doing quite well with it. I’ve spoken with a fella who, like me, was diagnosed at 45 and six years later he’s running a marathon.

“It’s going to be a tough few weeks (in May and June), they flush your body and give you really strong chemotherapy.

"You are prone to infections as you build your body up. You’re hoping to get the news that the stem cell transplant has worked and then you’re kept on medication to get it under control.”

News of Hawkins’ situation spread around football circles in January and he has received numerous messages of support from Ireland and across the UK – he also played with Doncaster, Coventry, Chesterfield and Brighton during his long career.

Hawkins was a member of Brian Kerr’s U-20 side that finished third in the World Cup in Malaysia in 1997 and Kerr has been a source of support. Another former manager, Stephen Kenny, has also looked out for him and Will was a mascot in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with France last week.

“It’s been amazing,” says Hawkins, “That’s been the only plus side, all these guys you are tight with for a year or two in the same dressing room and then socially you lose touch and contact.

“I have a waiting list of lads offering to bring me to Galway every Wednesday. Matt Gregg (ex-Bohs goalkeeper) tends to be the one to bring me. The amount of people I’ve heard from, fellas in the UK I haven’t spoken with in ages, it’s been good to reconnect with them.”

You can listen to the full interview with Hawkins here

St Mochta’s are running a fundraiser for Cancer Care West this Saturday. Online donations will be open



