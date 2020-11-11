'Hopefully the lads can kick off an Irish double at Wembley on Thursday night' - Katie Taylor meets the Irish squad

Katie Taylor meets the Ireland soccer squad at their London hotel ahead of Thursday's friendly with England at Wembley Stadium and Taylor's world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez at Wembley Arena on Saturday. Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

World boxing champion Katie Taylor was reminded of her sporting roots this afternoon in London when she was presented with the new Republic of Ireland soccer jersey by members of the Irish squad preparing for Thursday’s friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

The Irish squad and Taylor, who defends her lightweight World titles in the Wembley Arena on Saturday night, are staying in the same hotel in near the stadium. During her teenage years Taylor regularly featured on the Irish women’s soccer team.

Katie showed off her world belts to fellow Bray sportsing star Darren Randolph, team captain Seamus Coleman, James McClean, Shane Duffy, and Jeff Hendrick

"It's great to see the lads in the same hotel and have a quick 'socially distanced' chat and wish each other luck from our respective bubbles," said Taylor.

"I've always had great support from the team over the years and I loved my own days playing in the green jersey. I’m thrilled to receive this new Irish jersey, the first of its kind, and it was fantastic to see my name and my old number 10 from my own Ireland career. That means so much to me.



"Football has given the country some of our greatest sporting moments over the years and hopefully the lads can kick off an Irish double at Wembley on Thursday night.

"It's a shame of course that we can't have fans right now at sporting events during the pandemic, but I know that regardless people will be at home cheering us on and I know that support means a lot to all of us.



"I’ve been watching Vera Pauw’s Ireland in their bid to reach the European Championships and they were so unlucky against the Ukraine.

"I know they have a big game now against Germany and I wish them well – they have a top-class manager and a great assistant in Eileen Gleeson who I played under many years ago."

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman said: "Katie's an inspiration to the whole of Ireland, I'm looking forward to watching the fight."

Taylor is hoping to complete a memorable sporting double for Ireland on Saturday evening when she defends her crowns against Spain's Miriam Gutierrez at the SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

The fight will also also be available on non-Sky social media platform free to air.

