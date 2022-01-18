‘Hopefully I can make a positive impact’ – Conor Coventry hails loan move to MK Dons

Conor Coventry has moved to MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season

Ireland U21 cap Conor Coventry is confident he will immediately fit in at League One side MK Dons after he completed a loan move from West Ham.

The midfielder had joined Peterborough United on loan at the start of the season but opportunities were limited for Coventry and he was recalled by the Premier League club ahead of a possible second loan spell.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning worked with Coventry at the Hammers academy and the pair hope to have success with this loan spell, where he joins Ireland U21 teammate Troy Parrott.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Coventry said. “This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that.

“I know how the team plays and it’s something that suits me. I am a player who will always give my all and look to get on the ball, dictate play and help keep possession.

“I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham. He is someone I trust and who really helped my development so I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the club’s faith with my performances.”

Coventry is also hopeful of making progress at international level. A regular at U21 level, he has been called into the senior squad by Stephen Kenny but remains uncapped at that level.