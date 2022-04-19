‘Hopefully, he doesn't have a good night's sleep’ – Wayne Rooney’s anger at former Derby owner

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney embraces Irish midfielder Jason Knight following the Rams' relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after defeat to QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Photo: PA

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he hoped former owner Mel Morris loses sleep over the club's relegation to the third tier of English football.

Derby were handed two separate deductions worth 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season, with their 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers confirming their relegation from the Championship.

Accounting breaches under previous owner Morris added a further nine points to the standard 12-point administration penalty, and without the combined deduction Rooney's side would be comfortably safe on 52 points.

"Hopefully, he doesn't have a good night's sleep tonight and that plays on his mind," Rooney told the BBC on Monday. "I think he needs to have a think about it. Where the club's been left, it was a complete mess.

"I know Mel Morris is a big Derby fan, so I'm sure he's sat at home tonight disappointed. We are disappointed as we've done everything we can to try and not let this happen and worked extremely hard."

Despite their relegation, former Manchester United and England striker Rooney said there were a few positives to take out of the season.

"We've earned enough points to stay in this division next season and developed some really good, young, local players," Rooney said. "In that sense, the future of the club looks bright. But we need to get over what's happened."

Derby are in talks on a potential takeover, with American businessman Chris Kirchner declared the preferred bidder earlier this month.

And Rooney emphasised the importance of a deal being completed - and soon.

"It has to happen quickly," he said.

"I'm not stupid. I know Premier League teams and top clubs in the Championship are looking at some of our players.

"I need to be able to give them something, to offer them something to stay.

"We've really got a good foundation. The foundations are there of a really good team. I need to be able to add to that squad.

"I know what players I want to bring in in League One and I need to be able to get that moving quick to make sure we have the best chance of coming straight back up.

"I need to be able to bring the right players in for League One to make sure that we move this club forward again.

"I'm excited to get my teeth into it and bring players I want to bring in and try to develop them and try to be a successful team.

"I want to rebuild this club. But the takeover has to happen. If it doesn't, I'm really unsure of my future and the club's future. This takeover has to happen quick."

QPR secured victory thanks to Luke Amos' late goal and manager Mark Warburton believes Rooney deserves credit for the job he has done.

"He's probably experienced more as a manager in these nine to 12 months than most experience in nine or 12 years," Warburton said.

"All credit to Wayne and his staff for keeping a squad together, keeping the belief there and producing the level of performances that they have home and away. They deserve so much credit for that.

"There's so much going on that has been out of their control, but they've maintained their standards throughout."



