Holders into top spot with win over hard-working Bohs outfit

Tiegan Ruddy of Peamount United celebrates with her team-mates Aine O'Gorman (centre) and Dearbhaile Beirke (right) after scoring her side's first goal against Bohemians. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Peamount United made it three wins in a row to secure their place at the top of the Women’s National League table.

Bohemians shut the champions out until the 65th minute – albeit an earlier goal was ruled out for offside – and that required a huge team effort as Peamount came at them with everything.

In the end that bit of quality that the league leaders possess told as Tiegan Ruddy got them started before Eleanor Ryan-Doyle curled in a superb free-kick. Then a quick breakaway ended with Becky Watkins converting to seal victory.

Elsewhere, Cork City manager Ronan Collins will be able to pick out plenty of positives from his team’s display, but they were undone by a rocket free-kick from DLR’s Jessica Gleeson.

For DLR, this result proves they can come out on top in tight battles.

Four goals within six minutes left Treaty dazed at Eamonn Deacy Park. The opener from Lynsey McKey caught them off guard.

Still stinging from that excellent finish by McKey, the away team failed to clear a corner kick as Savannah McCarthy powered in a header from close range.

Then they allowed Shauna Brennan to find space at the back post to make it 3-0 before Rachel Kearns notched her sixth goal of the season with a fine header.

Kylie Murphy fired in the game-winning penalty on 80 minutes for Wexford after she had been fouled, Athlone had already lost midfielder Muireann Devanney by that stage to two yellow cards.

Defender Fiona Owens would soon follow in leaving early as Athlone’s frustrations were clear to see. Wexford, however, know that they have to be more clinical in front of goal.