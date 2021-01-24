Holders bow out as City survive Cheltenham scare

Holders Arsenal are out of the FA Cup after Gabriel Magalhaes' own goal condemned them to a 1-0 fourth-round loss at Southampton.

Manchester City survived a considerable scare as they came from behind late on to win 3-1 at League Two Cheltenham, and yesterday's action also saw West Ham set up a trip to either Manchester United or Liverpool with a resounding 4-0 win at home against League One side Doncaster.

Gabriel deflected a cross-cum-shot from Kyle Walker-Peters past Bernd Leno and into the Arsenal net in the 24th minute at St Mary's - the first goal the Gunners have conceded in six games in all competitions. Southampton advance to a fifth-round clash with Wolves at Molineux.

Manager Mikel Arteta made seven changes to his side and was without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for personal reasons.

Those who came into the side struggled to make an impact, leaving the Spaniard unhappy to be bowing out at such an early stage of their cup defence.

"I'm very disappointed. We wanted to continue in the competition, we had a dream to do it again like last year, and the dream today is over," he said.

Arsenal return to St Mary's in the Premier League on Tuesday night and Arteta revealed he is unsure whether Aubameyang will be available, having left the team hotel hours before kick-off.

"I don't know," he replied when asked about Aubameyang's potential involvement. "He needs to address that issue, we'll see how it evolves. We're here and we have to support him. He needs to take the time that is needed because that is a priority at the moment."

Cheltenham, who are chasing promotion in League Two and sit 72 league places below City, were on course to pull off a huge upset after taking the lead through Alfie May's 59th-minute finish.

But Pep Guardiola's men scored three times late on, with Phil Foden equalising in the 81st minute, Gabriel Jesus making it 2-1 three minutes later and Ferran Torres adding a third in stoppage time.

"I thought it was an incredible performance, I'm really proud of the players," said Cheltenham manager Michael Duff. "Maybe we have stepped out of the racecourse's shadow for five minutes.

"The last thing I said to them was, 'Can you walk off the pitch with your shoulders back proud of yourself?' You can't guarantee the result but we said, 'Can you make a mark in a positive way?'

"Pep and the players know they have been involved in a half-decent football match.

"We could have been 1-0 down after 17 seconds and there was a bit of nerves. They can put nine past better teams than us. I don't think the lads deserved to concede a third goal.

"We have lost to the best team in the world right now and the players have given an incredible account of themselves."

City will now face Swansea, who thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes each notched a brace for the Welsh side, who are second in the Championship.

Sunday Indo Sport