Historic win at Man Utd is ‘big step forward’ for Liverpool – Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes their historic win against Manchester United represents a “big step forward”.

Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win, eclipsing their previous best at Old Trafford from 1936, was achieved with help from a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, taking his tally to 15 in 12 matches.

Liverpool have scored 41 goals in 13 matches in all competitions, have kept seven clean sheets and have not failed to score in any match since April 14 as they extended their unbeaten run to 22 games that spans almost five months.

A really pleasing day and a big step forward. We were clinical in front of goal, which makes the difference. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Nevertheless, Henderson felt the manner of their performance against their arch-rivals – they were 4-0 up at half-time and dominated every area of the pitch – was significant.

“It was a good day. A great performance from start to finish. A clean sheet, which is really important for us and obviously some amazing goals as well,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“So, a really pleasing day and a big step forward. We were clinical in front of goal, which makes the difference.

“From start to finish it was a very good performance. I thought we managed the game well in the second half.

With this team, winning should always be the only option. pic.twitter.com/J8QDh8bWZh — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 25, 2021

“Of course, it’s hard for them when they go down to 10 men (after Paul Pogba’s red card early in the second half) and it’s a little bit easier to keep the ball.

“But even before that I thought we were very good at keeping the ball and managing the game.”

Liverpool achieved the win without regular first choices Fabinho and Joel Matip and absorbed the early loss of midfielder James Milner to injury.

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate came in for Matip alongside Virgil Van Dijk and registered his third clean sheet in as many appearances for his new club, winning those matches with an 11-0 aggregate.

The Frenchman slotted in seamlessly alongside Van Dijk and already looks a good buy at £36million.

“I thought he was outstanding. We’ve got a few very good centre-backs so it’s difficult, but I thought he was top class,” added Henderson.

“You’ve got to be to get a clean sheet at Old Trafford so I’m delighted for him and delighted for the team in terms of a clean sheet.”

Henderson said their Champions League experience against Atletico Madrid five days previously – where they raced into a 2-0 13th-minute lead only to be pegged back before eventually prevailing 3-2 – had given them extra determination.

“To concede two in midweek we were disappointed with after going 2-0 up, so we knew we wanted to try to keep a clean sheet, which I thought was very good for us,” he said.

“And obviously we scored some amazing goals, which is what everybody wants to see as well.”

Liverpool are still awaiting a full diagnosis on the injuries sustained by Milner and fellow midfielder Naby Keita.