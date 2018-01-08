Speculation linking Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill with the vacancy at Stoke City has been increasing and Eamon Dunphy believes the Potters may turn to the Derry native.

'His CV's impressive' - Eamon Dunphy suggests Martin O'Neill could be targeted by Stoke

O'Neill is being hotly tipped to replace Mark Hughes at the Britannia as is current Derby County boss Garry Rowett and former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

Asked on Game on on RTE 2FM this evening if O'Neill would be the type of manager Stoke are looking for, he said: "Possibly, yeah. "Bookies are messing around, it's a publicity stroke for them.

"I think if you're panicking, as the Stoke people obviously are, and you look at his CV, if you take out his last Premier League job which was Sunderland, where he was sacked and they were heading for relegation, his CV's impressive. "Some of these appointments are people I'd never heard of. The guy (Carlos Carvalhal), for example who got sacked by Sheffield Wednesday has gone to manage Swansea to keep them in the Premier League..."

O'Neill verbally agreed to a two-year contract extension on October but has yet to sign a new contract with the FAI. The 65-year-old has been linked to a number of different Premier League clubs in recent months following Ireland's World Cup playoff defeat to Denmark in November.

Chris Sutton, who played under O'Neill at Celtic, feels his former boss is the perfect candidate to salvage Stoke's season. “Martin O’Neill is the master motivator and that is exactly what Stoke need to rescue their season,” Sutton wrote in the Daily Mail today.

