Hill's climb to FAI role may show vision for future

Daniel McDonnell

The preferred candidate to replace CEO John Delaney needs to be commercially savvy as the Association face into challenging period

'The FAI top brass are unhappy that Hill's name leaked out into the public domain, but the timing of the news, coming on the day that interim CEO Gary Owens laid out to an Oireachtas Committee that the pandemic had cost the football body €19m in 2020 and could do similar in 2021, illustrated the skillset that is required in both the short and long term.' Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

The recent history of the FAI has largely been a tale of Irish executives placing their trust in the revenue-generating capabilities of managers hired from abroad.

By identifying Jonathan Hill as the permanent replacement for John Delaney, the new FAI board are pursuing an alternative strategy by looking to an Englishman with worldwide contacts to use his commercial acumen to drive finances in tandem with the exploits of a team led by a home-based manager in the form of Stephen Kenny.

The deal to bring in Hill (57) is not quite signed and sealed as there are formalities to be completed but he has emerged as the preferred candidate through a two stage interview process.