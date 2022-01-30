Hibs emerge as frontrunners to sign Ireland international Jamie McGrath

Jamie McGrath could be on the move from Motherwell. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Hibernian have again emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Ireland international Jamie McGrath.

The Meath native was close to signing for Hibs from St Mirren before the close of the August transfer window but the Edinburgh club ran out of time to complete the deal.

McGrath (25) is out of contract at the end of the season and St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has admitted that speculation around the future has affected the player.

Aberdeen were in for the attacking midfielder and there was also interest from down south but Birmingham last week said that a deal wouldn't be happening.

It had been suggested that Hibs had dropped their interest in the player but it's understood that the prospect of an immediate move to Easter Road is now back on the table as a live option before the transfer window closes tomorrow.